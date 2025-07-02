‘Cover Up, Love’: Ice-T’s Wife Coco Lets It All Hang Out In Spicy New Bikini Photos, Fans Say It’s ‘Not a Good Look’

Ice-T’s wife Nicole “Coco” Austin, 46, embraced the summer season by recently sharing steamy new bikini pictures on social media.

Coco uploaded two photos of herself wearing a bikini while sitting on a beach chair on June 27. She captioned the two-slide carousel, “It’s that time a year again.”

Coco Austin, the wife of veteran entertainer Ice-T, continues to rile up fans with racy thrist trap pictures on social media. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The blond bombshell’s husband, professionally known as rapper and actor Tracy Marrow, lovingly approved of the spicy snapshots by posting four red heart emojis in the comment section.

Other Instagram users also weighed in on Coco’s Instagram pics. Many of her followers offered praise to the former reality TV star.

“Hot damn Coco!!! You know how to get us all hot and bothered!! To follow you around with a camera… Yes, please!!” one woman commented.

Amid the praise was criticism about Coco’s revealing look as someone declared, “Not a good look. Cover up love.”

Ice-T’s wife Coco lets it all hang out in new bikini pics. (Photos: @coco/Instagram)

A similar comment read, “This isn’t even cute.” However, one fan of the former model stated, “Definitely getting better with age, looks, and definitely curves.”

Coco doesn’t just use her Instagram page to show off thirst trap photos. She regularly uploads images of her husband and their 9-year-old daughter, Chanel Nicole, as well.

Earlier this month, she posted a throwback pic with Ice-T, 67, from the early 2000s to celebrate the nearly 25 years they’ve spent together as partners.

Ice-T and Coco first met on a music video shoot in 2001. The “Rhyme Pays” artist was having a “grump day” on set, while his future wife was working as a video vixen.

One of Ice’s friends introduced them as a way to try to cheer him up and keep him occupied. That initial encounter with Coco stuck out to the hip-hop legend.

“I turned around, and the first thing I saw was her teeth. Now, I’m keeping it 100, I looked at her teeth.” Ice-T explained during a 2017 interview.

Coco interjected asking if he wasn’t looking at her chest to which he said, “No, they were very soon afterwards. In the words of Iceberg Slim, ‘I struggled to remain calm.’”

Ice and Coco wed in a private ceremony at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve 2002. They renewed their wedding vows in June 2011.

Their daughter, Chanel Nicole, arrived in November 2015 and has since become quite the social media influencer on Instagram thanks to her mom and dad. As of this writing, she has 447,000 Instagram followers on her verified account. Her New Mexico-bred mom currently has 3 million followers on the platform. Ice-T’s page has 1.4 million followers.

The Austin-Morrow celebrity couple has also been featured on television. E! Network’s “Ice Loves Coco” reality show ran for three seasons from 2011 to 2013. Additionally, Ice-T has been part of the NBC police drama “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” since 2000.

Before marrying Coco, Ice-T fathered a daughter named LeTesha Marrow (born March 1976) with his high school sweetheart, Adrienne. The Grammy Award winner has a son, Tracy Marrow Jr. (born November 1991), with ex-girlfriend Darlene Ortiz.