‘Just Stop’: Lauren Sánchez May Have ‘Bagged a Billionaire’ But Her New Look Has Fans Telling Her to Stop Messing With Her Face

Lauren Sánchez has removed all traces of her life before becoming Mrs. Bezos from social media, but she cannot erase past images from every corner of the internet. Presumably, nearly all facets of her life have undergone major upgrades since she and Jeff Bezos launched their romance in 2019.

The couple tied the knot in a multimillion-dollar wedding in Venice, Italy, on June 27. Sánchez’s Instagram account was cleared except for two posts taken on the big day. In one snapshot the newlyweds beamed with joy after saying I do, and in the others she was photographed in the bridal suite before walking down the aisle.

Many are looking at pictures of Lauren Sánchez from years ago and wonder what she did to her face. (Photo: Instagram/ @laurenwsanchez)

The new beginning has since been derailed by undefeated sleuths. On X, a user resurfaced a photo of the former “Good Day LA” host from 2004 at “The Bourne Supremacy” world premiere in Hollywood. The flashback was used to compare the transformation of her face with a red carpet moment at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in April 2025.

“Women. Please stop doing this to yourselves,” the user wrote. Among onlookers’ observations deemed too far gone were her “duck lips,” excessive fillers and Botox that have altered the appearance of her cheekbones, and her enhanced bust.

Women. Please stop doing this to yourselves. pic.twitter.com/yK5yFXH9q0 — THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) June 28, 2025

A response to the post read, “I agree 100%, but in her defense, she bagged a billionaire lmao.” A third user declared, “This is a sign of major insecurities with yourself. Huge red flag. I hope Bezos has an ironclad prenup.” Deeper in the reactions, multiple people urged the former journalist to “just stop.”

Elsewhere online, the evolution of Sánchez’s beauty prompted a critic to comment, “She looks a whole mess and a half. I know we get older but aging coupled with ongoing procedures over the years looks horrible. Why didn’t she just leave her face alone and do minor procedures?”

jeff bezos went from looking like a fantasy forum guy to looking like a human helicopter pic.twitter.com/RgjssyXyAh — Tatered (@tatered) July 27, 2017

She has not publicly disclosed her cosmetic procedures. However, she is not alone in facing speculation about her transformation. Bezos has also been accused of tweaking his appearance after debuting his glow-up, which included a muscular body and refreshed face, around the time he and Sánchez began dating.