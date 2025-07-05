‘She Is Trying Too Hard’: Resurfaced Video of Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Cringe’ Performance In Concert Clip Has Fans Saying ‘She Wants Attention So Bad’

Jennifer Lopez can’t escape public criticism lately.

A resurfaced clip of the Latin singer’s concert performances has fans saying she’s trying too hard for “attention.” In the short video, Lopez took a lively break from her set for a fun jam session with her band and background singers, breaking into James Brown’s “Super Bad.”

Fans joke about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce after old clip of her onstage resurfaces. (Photo: @jlo/Instagram)

J.Lo can be seen throwing her hair and grunting out the lyrics as she fully tapped into the spirit of funk from the Godfather of Soul. She yelled “Watch me!” twice as the background singers sang “She got it” in between, similar to Brown’s song.

In her best soulful tone, Lopez sang “I got soul and I’m super bad” with her background singers echoing the same lyrics.

The footage, originally taken during her 2019 It’s My Party Tour, was recently posted on by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, where critics flooded the comments section, claiming Lopez “is addicted to the fame and attention.”

One person said, “I like Jlo but she is trying too hard no.”

Another wrote, “She’s so good… when she’s not on the stage.”

“She wants attention so bad there is absolutely no reason for her to be out here performing. She don’t even have a strong enough catalog with her own vocals,” someone else gibed.

A few even said her performance was “cringe” to watch. The harsh critique echoes a growing sentiment online, where Lopez’s live performances have sparked debate not just about her vocals, but also about whether she still has a place in today’s music landscape.

Jennifer Lopez was spotted dancing to James Brown and showing the crowd she has soul. pic.twitter.com/96jCNgR16K — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 5, 2025

Much of the scrutiny has intensified amid headlines about her personal life. Lopez has been making waves for months following the finalization of her fourth divorce.

“Breaking up with Ben really hit her hard that she’s really trying to forget it,” a source recently claimed, assuming the video footage was recent.

Over the years, the “Enough” actress has endured a series of high-profile relationships and marriages—some brief, others more drawn out. Lopez was married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 before getting into a short-lived relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs. After that ended in 2001, she married Cris Judd, a union that ended after 10 months, when she filed for divorce in 2002.

Lopez then began dating actor Ben Affleck in 2003. The pair got engaged but broke up by January 2004. She went on to marry Marc Anthony in 2004 and they split in 2011.

Later that same year, she became romantically involved with choreographer Casper Smart. The two were on and off before going their separate ways in 2016. Next, Lopez began dating MLB star Alex Rodriguez in 2017. They also got engaged about two years later, but called it off in 2021. Shortly afterward — in that same year — she and Affleck gave their love another shot. They got engaged in 2022 and married the same year. By January 2025 they were divorced.

But, according to the “Accountant 2” star, there was no malicious reason for the split.

In March, Affleck told GQ, “Yeah, there’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue. The truth is, when you talk to somebody, ‘Hey, what happened?’ Well, there is no: ‘This is what happened.’ It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do. And as you get older, this is true for me, I assume it’s true for most people, there is no ‘So-and-so did this’ or ‘This was the big event.’