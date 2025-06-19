‘She Looks Nothing Like That’: Jennifer Lopez Accused of Heavily Editing Her Photos as Fans Beg Her to Lay Off the Filters

Jennifer Lopez has often been praised for her consistent youthful appearance, but fans are starting to suspect that the actress-singer is getting some help to keep up her looks.

The 55-year-old posted four selfies within a collage Instagram post on June 18. She went for quite the casual out and soft glam makeup on her face. Among the praise over her photo carousel post, fans struck up old conversations about her youthful physical features.

Jennifer Lopez’s latest selfies leave fans suspicious she uses filters on her photos. (Photo: @jlo/Instagram)

The mother of two posed in a long-sleeved pastel olive green top with high waisted jeans as she appeared to take her flicks in a bathroom.

Lopez’s highlighted hair was simply styled with a straight middle part, giving her a sleek but clean appearance. As for her makeup, it was a soft glam with a smoky eye and sephia colored lips.

She wrote, “Home for a heartbeat…then it’s back to the stage,” as a nod to her upcoming concert tour called “Up All Night: Live in 2025.”

Gossip site Hollywood Unlocked posted the pictures praising Lopez for her appearance claiming, “JLo is literally aging backwards,” in their caption.

But not all their fans seemed to agree in the comments.

One person wrote, “That is not how she looks.”

Another said, “Ummmm she aging forward, respectfully.”

Others accused the “Enough” star of using filters to enhance her looks.

“That’s all filters , you see her pictures close up at the red carpets she looks nothing like that lol,” wrote a third person.

Two others said, “She uses a lot of filters,” and “Head to toe, she look good for her age, but we’ve seen her without filters.”

JLo performing Waiting For Tonight // 1999 vs. 2020 pic.twitter.com/rUIOpigIyK — . (@jlogreeknews) March 24, 2020

Many celebrities have the resources and funds to tweak and change their appearance as they see fit. Some get cosmetic surgery or plastic surgery on their bodies. Others may simply use filters and photo editing tools. Some use both.

But Lopez has not admitted to either one and most of her fans would agree that she doesn’t look like your average 54-year-old woman. So what’s her secret if not going under the knife or using editing apps? Maybe it’s just in her DNA, but she’ll probably never tell if it’s anything other than that.

However, from time to time, she does make sure to inform fans when she is not using a filter. For example, she posted a video back in August 2023 where she was promoting products from her skin care brand called JLo Beauty.

While rubbing in a bit JLo Glow Serum into her barefaced skin, she explained that not only has she been wearing sunscreen daily since her early 20s, but she also shut down claims that she does not use her own skin care products.

“There are no filters or retouching on this video,” she stated, assuring fans that what they were seeing on their screen was the real thing.



Just in case viewers may have missed it in the clip, she also reiterated that she was all natural in the caption. “No filter. ALL. ME. #ThisIsMeNow at 54, glowing and happy,” she wrote.

So for now, the secret to Lopez’s everlasting youth remains a mystery.