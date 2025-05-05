‘Pregnancy Looks Great on You’: Simone Biles Issues Blunt Warning as ‘Baby Bump’ Photos Ignite Pregnancy Rumors Online

Simone Biles made headlines for attending this year’s Kentucky Derby, but the gymnast’s weekend also included her pushing back on rumors that she was expecting her first child after artificial intelligence-generated images of her have circulated throughout 2025.

A fake image of a pregnant Biles and her husband, Chicago Bears player Jonathan Owens, first made the rounds on X in February. The same AI-generated photo also circulated on Facebook around the same time.

Then on March 7, more AI images of a pregnant Biles, 28, began spreading across social media. One post on X featuring the Olympic gymnast holding a baby racked up over 400,000 views.

Simone Biles responds to pregnancy rumors amid AI photos of her with a baby bump. (Photo: @simonebiles/Instagram)

“Pregnancy looks great on you, Simone! Congratulations to you two!” one person wrote on Facebook.

The ongoing baseless speculation that Biles and Owens were set to be new parents in the coming months or already have a newborn caused the Houston native to respond.

“I am not pregnant, I never was pregnant, therefore I never had a baby. Please stop asking me and falling for AI,” Biles wrote on the Threads social media app on May 4.

Simone & husband Jonathan Owens new Lil bundle of joy congrats. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/Ev10EsbXGj — WE HAVE NO FRIENDS/BY ANY MEME NECESSARY (@CLG98264897) March 8, 2025

Biles’ supporters came to her defense on Threads. For instance, one person replied, “What makes it so crazy is that the AI photo, at least the one I saw, is bad AI, so I don’t get how they believed it.”

“Girl, the internet is a cesspool. One day, it’s going to be all cat videos and AI videos. No one will take anything on here seriously,” a second fan posted.

However, someone admitted, “I definitely fell for it, lol. But when I saw your profile, I realized it was fake.”

One Biles’ follower pointed out, “You certainly didn’t look pregnant yesterday at the Kentucky Derby.” Another post read, “People are nuts. However, I just came here to tell you how amazing you looked yesterday at the Kentucky Derby! Gorgeous you! Much love from me!”

Biles and Owens were among the celebrities to pop up at the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby on May 3. Actress Selma Blair, singer Shaboozey, and comedian Chris Tucker were in the crowd as well.

The power pair wore matching purple outfits to Churchill Downs in Louisville. Biles rocked a lavender embroidered strapless mini dress. Owens, 29, coordinated with his wife by dressing in a lilac jacket.

“Boxed at the Churchill Downs, that’s motivation,” Owens captioned his Instagram carousel of pictures from the sporting event. Biles uploaded her own series of photos with her spouse on Instagram. She shouted out the dress designer and her glam team in the caption.

Biles also served an official role at the Kentucky Derby. The 23-time gymnastics world champion was on hand to make the traditional “riders up” announcement to inform the jockeys to mount their horses before the annual race.

After connecting through the Raya dating app in March 2020, Biles and Owens grew closer during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns that year. They used their downtime after the world came to a halt to build a stronger bond.

“We clicked really, really well in the beginning because we’re athletes and we have the same busy schedules. But other than that, since it was kind of a COVID relationship,” Owens told Today in 2022.

The NFL safety continued, “We’re with each other 24/7, so I feel like now when we’re not with each other, it’s almost weird. We’re always texting or calling each other. It’s kind of gross in a way.”

Owens and Biles went Instagram official in August 2020. The former Missouri Western State University student proposed to his future wife on Valentine’s Day in February 2022. They officially married on April 22, 2023.

Initially, Biles and Owens’ courthouse wedding took place in Houston before they tied the knot again at a larger ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in May 2023.

Following their nuptials, Owens found himself in the social media hot seat after remarks he made on a December 2023 episode of “The Pivot” podcast. Biles was also on the show hosted by retired NFL veterans Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder.

While appearing on “The Pivot,” Owens claimed he was unfamiliar with Biles’ iconic gymnastics career before meeting her. His additional comments that he was the “catch” in the relationship ignited online fury directed at the then-Green Bay Packers player.

Biles backed up her spouse in April 2024. Her interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast included the 4-foot-8 global superstar expressing, “He never said I wasn’t a catch. He said he was a catch. Because he is! I’ve never met a man like him.”