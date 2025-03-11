‘Just Let Her Go’: Wendy Williams Scores Perfect 10 on Psyche Eval After Desperate Cry for Help Gets Her Hauled Into a Hospital Ahead of First TV Interview

In a jarring development that has stunned fans and industry insiders alike, media maven Wendy Williams was rushed to New York’s Lenox Hill Hospital Monday following what appears to be a cry for help from her Big Apple assisted living facility.

The 60-year-old reportedly tossed a handwritten note reading “Help! Wendy!!” from her fifth-floor window, prompting immediate concern from a passerby and triggering a police wellness check around 11:15 a.m. the New York Post reported.

Witnesses described a visibly distressed Williams waving her arms from her window before being escorted by multiple officers to a waiting ambulance. She was able to get into the vehicle without a struggle.

Wendy Williams was rushed into a hospital, after dropping a note from the facility she claims she is imprisoned in. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Over the past few months, the former Queen of Gossip has been sharing her story, claiming that she is being held against her will under a guardianship that is not allowing her or her family to have access to her millions.

New information has emerged that her son at one point was mismanaging her money while she was seeking treatment for addiction and working on her show, which pushed the bank in overdrive and prompted conservatorship.

The dramatic incident also comes at what should have been the former talk show maven’s moment of triumphant return.

Upon hearing the news, many of the Post readers chimed in.

One comment read, “Poor thing, just let her go live with her family. They lover (sic) and can keep the sharks at bay.”

“Who cares if she has dementia it’s her money, she should be able to control it. Sounds like her handler is trying to keep her silent and take her money. Typical Hollywood stuff. Trust me,” one person wrote.

A third comment read, “These people forcing others into conservatorships need to be criminally charged. I am really sick of this happening to any woman with some cash.”

Just one day earlier, Suzanne Bass, who previously served as co-executive producer on “The Wendy Williams Show,” had announced that Williams would be making her first daytime television appearance in four years on ABC’s “The View” this Friday.

She posted on her Instagram, “Prepping a very special friend for her appearance @theviewabc to air this Friday. #freewendy.”

“The timing couldn’t be more devastating,” said a source close to Williams’ camp who requested anonymity. “After years of silence, Wendy was finally ready to speak directly to her audience again.”

TMZ has reported that Monday’s hospitalization served a dual purpose – addressing immediate health concerns while conducting an independent cognitive assessment that could potentially impact Williams’ ongoing battle to end her court-ordered guardianship, which has controlled her financial and personal affairs since 2022.

According to the outlet, Williams not only took the “capacity test” on Monday, but also aced it, scoring a 10 out of 10 on the assessment. The evaluation determined that the media maven is indeed alert and oriented, a stark contrast from allegations made by her guardian who claimed her condition was worsening.

The examination was reportedly arranged by Ginalisa Monterroso, founder of Connect Care Advisory Group and a health care services advocate who appears to be working outside Williams’ official guardianship structure, Daytime Confidential reported.

Monterroso was also scheduled to join Williams during her appearance on “The View,” raising questions about her role in Williams’ complicated support system.

This latest development intensifies scrutiny on Williams’s living conditions.

The former heralder of hot topics has allegedly been confined to the memory ward of her assisted living facility, with limited ability to leave the floor without explicit permission – restrictions that prompted Williams to describe her situation as being trapped in a “prison” during several recent phone interviews with “The Breakfast Club” and TMZ.

Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has previously cited the media personality’s diagnoses of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia as evidence that she has become “cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and incapacitated.” Williams has consistently rejected this characterization, insisting she remains mentally sound.

The situation has attracted attention from both law enforcement and social services, with the NYPD and Adult Protective Services reportedly launching separate investigations into Williams’ guardianship arrangement, according to TMZ.

Her niece, Alex Finnie, was interviewed on Monday as part of these inquiries.

High-profile attorney Joe Tacopina is reportedly considering representing Williams, a development that could potentially lead to a jury trial determining whether she possesses sufficient cognitive function to regain control of her affairs.

Watching her public struggle unfold has been particularly poignant for the millions who welcomed Williams into their homes daily during her 13-year talk show run. The woman who built her brand on unfiltered “How you doin’?” authenticity now finds herself at the center of a complex legal battle over who controls her voice.

As uncertainty looms over whether Williams will still make her scheduled appearance on “The View,” supporters continue to show up. They are rallying behind the celebrity with the hashtag #freewendy, and pushing it across social media platforms.

What they want, along with her friends, family and the former radio shock jock, is full transparency about her condition and treatment, and for her to be back in control of her life, if possible.