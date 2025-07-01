‘If It’s the Last Thing I Do’: Elon Musk Issues Stark Warning to Lawmakers Backing Trump’s ‘Destructive’ Bill — Trump Fires Back with Deportation Threat as Feud Explodes

Elon Musk escalated his war of words with Republican lawmakers on Monday, threatening to bankroll primary challengers against those who support President Donald Trump’s multi-trillion-dollar spending bill.

“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame,” Musk posted on X. “And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

The billionaire’s threat came just hours before the Senate was set to vote on the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill,” which would raise the federal debt ceiling by $5 trillion and cause millions to lose Medicare. A version of the legislation already passed the House in May, but it must clear the lower chamber again before heading to Trump’s desk.

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk talk ringside during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Lawmakers are aiming to finalize it by July 4.

After officially leaving his role as head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, Musk has repeatedly attacked the bill, calling it “utterly insane” and warning it would damage the economy while gutting clean energy incentives.

“The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country!” Musk wrote on Saturday. “Utterly insane and destructive. It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future.”

Once a major backer of Trump—contributing more than $250 million through his America PAC—Musk has turned sharply against the president in recent weeks, especially over spending policy. He also took aim at the House Freedom Caucus on Monday, calling out Republican Congressmen Chip Roy of Texas and Andy Harris of Maryland for backing the House version of the bill.

“How can you call yourself the Freedom Caucus if you vote for a DEBT SLAVERY bill with the biggest debt ceiling increase in history?” Musk posted, aiming to counter the public pressure that lawmakers currently face from Trump.

As of late Monday, the Senate had been locked in a lengthy series of amendment votes on the bill, with the pace finally picking up after hours of delays. The process stalled earlier as lawmakers awaited rulings from the parliamentarian, and as Majority Leader John Thune, of South Dakota, worked behind the scenes to secure support from several undecided Republicans, including at least two moderates and three conservatives.

Late Monday, a group of conservatives met with Thune after their push to add deeper Medicaid cuts failed to gain traction. On the floor, Democrats have continued to offer amendments to force Republicans into tough votes on the sweeping legislation, according to The Hill.

With a narrow margin for error, Republicans can lose no more than three votes. Sens. Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, and Rand Paul, of Kentucky, are already expected to vote no — with Tillis opposed to Medicaid cuts, and Paul drawing a line over the $5 trillion debt ceiling increase.

The House is expected to return midweek for a final vote. The White House, which endorsed the Senate version on Saturday, issued a warning to GOP holdouts: “President Trump is committed to keeping his promises, and failure to pass this bill would be the ultimate betrayal.”

Back on his social media platform, Musk dug in further, ridiculing both parties and floating the idea of launching a new political force.

“It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!” he wrote. “Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.”

In another post Monday evening, he doubled down.

“If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day. Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE.”

If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day.



Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2025

The tech mogul had previously hinted at starting a third party during a public fallout with Trump earlier in June. At the time, he polled his followers on whether it was time to create a new political party “that actually represents the 80% in the middle.”

The dispute between Musk and Trump escalated after the bill’s release in early June, when the Tesla CEO blasted it for eliminating tax credits for electric vehicles. Their feud escalated when Musk accused the Trump administration of hiding information about the late Jeffrey Epstein. He later deleted the accusation and signaled interest in reconciling.

Still, Musk’s opposition to the spending package remains firm.

On Sunday, he called the legislation “utterly insane” and “a strategic disaster,” arguing it would saddle the country with unsustainable debt while undermining industries of the future, including clean tech.

The spending bill in question raises the debt ceiling by $5 trillion and removes federal subsidies for renewable energy projects, which Musk argues will hurt innovation and economic competitiveness.

A spokesperson for America PAC, Musk’s main political vehicle, declined to comment. Musk funneled nearly $240 million through the group last year, most of it in support of Trump’s reelection campaign.

Musk had earlier indicated he would scale back his political contributions, but his posts Monday suggested a reversal. With a vast personal fortune at his disposal, he has the means to support challengers in GOP primaries nationwide.

His latest vow to defeat Republican incumbents marks his most direct political threat yet, reflecting a growing rift between the billionaire and Trump.

Amid the simmering feud, the president floated the idea of deporting the Tesla CEO back to South Africa.

“We’ll have to take a look,” Trump said after a reporter asked whether he would consider deporting Musk. “We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn’t that be terrible? He gets a lot of subsidies.”

Reporter: Are you going to deport Elon Musk?



Trump: We'll have to take a look. We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? The monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn’t that be terrible? He gets a lot of subsidies. pic.twitter.com/6I0OAIv7Js — Acyn (@Acyn) July 1, 2025

Trump also attributed Musk’s anger to the loss of the electric vehicle tax credit mandates.

“He can lose a lot more than that,” the president added.