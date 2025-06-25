‘Been a Chronic Disappointment’: Candace Owens Turns on Trump, Saying She’s ‘Embarrassed’ She ‘Told People to Go Vote for Him’

It looks like the honeymoon is over. Conservative political commentator Candace Owens, a longtime supporter of President Donald Trump, now says she’s “embarrassed” she voted for him. Owens made that comment during an interview with Piers Morgan on Tuesday.

The author and activist, also known for promoting conspiracy theories, is upset over Trump’s handling of the war between Israel and Iran and over the president’s support for Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza.

“This is not the candidate that I voted for,” she told Morgan on his YouTube show “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

Candace Owens hosts the “Candace” show on Aug. 09, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“He’s been a chronic disappointment,” Owens said. “And I feel embarrassed that I told people to go vote for him because this wasn’t going to happen, and it is happening.”

Trump’s MAGA base has splintered in recent days over Trump’s handling of the Israel-Iran conflict, with die-hard loyalists like Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, and Marjorie Taylor-Greene, to name just a few, publicly chastising Trump for dragging the United States into another foreign war.

OMG Candace Owens literally cooking Piers Morgan and this will melt down Zionists and Israel so hard pic.twitter.com/93UW4f8acJ — Furkan Gözükara (@GozukaraFurkan) June 24, 2025

Now Owens has hopped on the bandwagon.

“It’s all of the same rhetoric dating back to 9/11. All of the same tactic trying to smear people who are against this war as ‘jihadists,’” she said, adding that the war between Iran and Israel is “simply not our business.”

“There was no imminent threat to the United States when Trump made this decision to do what Bibi wanted,” she said, referring to Israel’s prime minister. “This was not Trump’s decision it was Bibi Netanyahu’s decision. And that is the reason that he did it. We’re very aware that Israel is dictating our foreign policy, and we’d now like that to stop.”

Owens also called Israel “a terrorist state” as she and Morgan talked about Israel’s war in Gaza.

“Israel has been a terrorist state,” Owens said. “Israel right now is imparting a genocide and a holocaust on the Gazan people. So I’m really over this idea that somehow Israel has the moral high-ground and we have to get behind them.”

“If you’re going to call Iranians terrorists, if they right now had an open concentration camp where they were mass killing their own people, we would all be saying this is ridiculous,” Owens told Morgan.

“So it’s rich to me that people are concerned about Iran having nukes, but I’m concerned about Israel, who won’t even admit that they have nukes while at the same time they are executing a genocide and a holocaust in Gaza that the world is watching,” she added.

Owens received solid support from some social media users. “I love this brave human lady,” wrote an X user.

“Candace Owens a beacon of light in a world going dark. She signs brighter and brighter as she goes on,” another user posted on X.

Just over a week ago, Israel launched an unprecedented military strike on Iran, claiming Tehran was within days of having a nuclear weapon. Iran quickly retaliated, firing ballistic missiles at Israel. Trump, insisting that Iran was building a nuclear bomb, despite what his own intelligence officials were telling him, ordered a U.S. military attack Saturday on three Iranian nuclear sites.

Then Monday, the president proclaimed he had brokered a ceasefire between the two warring nations, but the bombings continued, with each side blaming the other for not honoring the truce. Trump then demanded in a profane-laden rant to reporters that Israel and Iran abide by the deal. A shaky ceasefire is now in place.

Israel has also been systemically destroying the Gaza Strip since the terrorist group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people. The Gaza Health Ministry says more than 55,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war started, many of them women and children.