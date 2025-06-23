Tech billionaire Elon Musk is upset and embarrassed over his AI chatbot Grok and is threatening to “rewrite the entire corpus of human knowledge” with the next version of the artificial intelligence-based bot.

Social media is having a meltdown over his warning, even as plenty of users, most MAGA supporters, are reveling in the idea of it.

Grok has repeatedly embarrassed the world’s richest man over the past few months by presenting information that contradicts what Musk has said and leading him to publicly correct and criticize the bot. Now Musk is taking his revenge.

“We will use Grok 3.5 (maybe we should call it 4), which has advanced reasoning, to rewrite the entire corpus of human knowledge, adding missing information and deleting errors,” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO announced on his social media platform X over the weekend.

“Then retrain on that,” he continued.

“Far too much garbage in any foundation model trained on uncorrected data,” Musk added.

Grok3 is the current version of the AI bot running on Musk’s X platform, and many X users think it actually does respond to questions in an unbiased manner for the most part, leaving plenty of MAGA supporters, including Musk, angry over its answers because they’re not the responses right-wing conservatives want to hear.

Just a couple of examples include Grok’s response to a question about the spread of false information on X. The chatbot identified Musk as a significant spreader of misinformation, especially on elections and politics, citing his sharing of manipulated videos and false claims. It also cited his false claims and his “spreading misinformation, notably about COVID-19 and vaccines.”

Just this month, Grok claimed Musk posted a deleted message about taking White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, which Musk was forced to publicly deny.

In addition, it answered a question about whether Musk is a good guy by answering “No” when it was given just a choice of a yes or a no answer. When Fortune asked it why it thinks Musk is a bad guy, it listed a number of reasons, including labor issues at Tesla.

“There have been reports and lawsuits about working conditions at Tesla factories, including allegations of racism, unsafe working conditions, and unrealistic production demands leading to high employee turnover and stress.”

The bot also answered a question on political violence by blaming conservatives, responding that the frequency since 2016, based on data, shows right-wing violence has been more frequent and deadly.

Musk got an earful from X users on his plans to falsify human history.

“By far the biggest fear people have about AI is that people, like you, will rewrite history. And here you are saying you will get your AI to rewrite history. Considering how public you have been in your criticism of liberalism, it’s a fair conclusion to draw that you will rewrite events to suit your narrative, such as we saw with Grok on South Africa and false claims of genocide.”

“Straight out of 1984. You couldn’t get Grok to align with your own personal beliefs, so you are going to rewrite history to make it conform to your views,” another user posted.

But plenty of social media users believe Grok provides more left-leaning or liberal information and needs a course correction.

“Has it occurred to you that history has already been rewritten to fit a narrative by dishonest actors,” an X user stated.

And still another said: “The current AI models already reflect a narrow ideological bias—one shaped by left-leaning academia, media, and Silicon Valley culture. We’re not asking for propaganda. We’re asking for balance — for Grok to represent a cross-section of American thought, not just the coastal consensus.”

Another X user asked Musk to respond to a post about updated training for Grok with “divisive facts.” “By this I mean things that are politically incorrect, but nonetheless factually true.”

And Musk did, calling it a “super spicy meatball.”