‘They’re Joking Right?’: Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize By Friend and Pakistan After Brokering Shaky Ceasefire Between Iran and Israel

President Donald Trump has been officially nominated for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize for his role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Congressman Buddy Carter, a Trump supporter, nominated the president a day after Trump announced the deal, even though neither Israel nor Iran abided by it, at least initially.

“I just nominated @realDonaldTrump for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his historic role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran and preventing the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet,” the Georgia Republican announced on social media Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Carter also wrote to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee contending Trump had an “extraordinary and historic role” in ending “the armed conflict between Israel and Iran,” according to Fox News.

“President Trump’s influence was instrumental in forging a swift agreement that many believed to be impossible,” Carter, who is not related to fellow Georgian and former President Jimmy Carter, continued.

“President Trump also took bold, decisive actions to halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions and ensure that the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism remains incapable of acquiring nuclear weapons,” he added.

Just over a week ago, Israel launched a military strike on Iran, contending Tehran was just days away from having a nuclear weapon. Iran quickly retaliated, firing ballistic missiles at Israel. Trump got the U.S. involved when he ordered an attack Saturday on three Iranian nuclear sites.

Then, on Monday, the president proclaimed he had brokered a ceasefire between the two warring nations, but the bombings continued, causing an angry Trump to have a meltdown Tuesday morning on his way to a NATO summit in Europe, using profanity, he demanded both sides stop the airstrikes and abide by the truce. Iran and Israel both blamed each other for breaking the ceasefire. Whether the deal holds remains uncertain.

Then, in a stunning move underscoring his growing international influence, Pakistan also formally recommended Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize on Tuesday afternoon, crediting his “decisive diplomatic intervention” during the deadliest flare-up between Pakistan and India in over 50 years.

The Pakistani government praised Trump’s “pivotal leadership” in brokering a fragile ceasefire in May, after a wave of cross-border strikes left dozens dead and raised fears of a nuclear confrontation between the longtime regional adversaries. The U.S.-mediated truce, reached on May 8, was announced just hours after a final round of deadly strikes tore through the disputed Kashmir region — a flashpoint both nations claim in full.

Trump supporters and his MAGA base are cheering him on on social media and think a Nobel Peace Prize for the President is long overdue.

“Nobody on planet Earth deserves the Nobel Peace prize more than the 47th President of the United States of America, Donald J Trump! The President of Peace!”

“Trump might’ve saved millions of lives by making the decision to take out Iran Nuclear program To nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize is pretty cool.”

Others, though, are questioning the timing of the nomination and how much Trump actually played a role in Israel’s initial attack on Iran, wondering whether he, in fact, gave Israel the green light to strike.

So Trump lied that there was an imminent threat from Iran.



He lied that the US strikes completely destroyed the nuclear sites.



He lied that there was a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel.



Now they're saying he should get the Nobel Peace Prize.



“Seems like a movie script to me. Almost like this was all planned well in advance.”

An Instagram user summed it up this way: “Creates problem. Solves problem. Receives Nobel Peace Prize. Makes sense.”