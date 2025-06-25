‘Absolute Nonsense’: D.L. Hughley Explodes on TMZ Producer After the Man Tries to Shut Down His Claims Trump Undermined Iran Deal ‘Because He Despises Barack Obama’

In an extraordinary exchange on TMZ Live this week, D.L. Hughley and TMZ producer Michael Babcock got into a screaming match over Trump’s “obsession” with Barack Obama and treatment of the African-American community.

The right-leaning Babcock is facing harsh criticism on social media over his dismissive remarks toward Hughley, and their argument has sparked flashbacks to another controversial exchange involving the tabloid reporter.

Former TMZ co-host Van Lathan was “let go” in 2019, allegedly over a political disagreement with Babcock that got physical, reported the New York Post at the time, though the full details were never released.

D.L. Hughley visits SiriusXM Studios on March 7, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

The interview with Hughley began calmly enough when co-host Charles Latibeaudiere asked the outspoken comedian about Trump’s recent Nobel Peace Prize nomination for his efforts brokering the ceasefire between Iran and Israel. Hughley does not mince words when speaking on Trump, calling the U.S. strike on Iran disingenuous and motivated by Trump’s longstanding rivalry with Obama.

“We have to have peace longer than it takes to send a Tweet out,” he quipped before excoriating Trump for abandoning a 2015 nuclear accord that Obama spearheaded, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Trump ditched the deal in 2018, after which Iran eventually accelerated its uranium enrichment program.

“Let’s be clear that deal was, by all accounts, doing what it was supposed to do. He hates Barack Obama so much that he took a deal off the plate… just like he would do to healthcare… Be the f**cking president and stop trying to win Nobel Peace Prizes and stop trying to sell telephones, and do the bidding of the country,” he said, adding, “I do not think a man who broke something should get a reward for trying to fix it.”

Tensions were running high, but the interview went off the rails when Babcock suddenly entered the chat, calling JCPOA a “crap deal” and Hughley’s theory about Obama a bunch of “nonsense.”

“He torpedoed a deal with Iran because he doesn’t like Barack Obama? Do you listen to this? Do you hear what you’re saying?” Babcock yelled.

Hughley pivoted to another concerning action by Trump recently: the renaming of federal bases after Confederate generals. “Why do it? Why destroy Black history?” he demanded of Babcock, who seemed confused and responded that he had “no idea.”

“Yes, you do, you f**king coward, he’s a racist, that’s why he does it!” yelled Hughley.

Babcock returned the personal attack, calling Hughley weak. “It is such a sign of weakness that you can’t control your emotions. Somebody your age should have more control over their emotions,” he remarked before the audio was drowned out with yelling.

A clip of the exchange on Hughley’s official Instagram buzzed with comments, the majority of whom had long memories and could recall the 2019 dustup with Van Lathan.

“I’ve never liked him [Babcock]. He’s the reason Van was fired,” read a top comment from The_Mrs_Hart, who later speculated that, “He said some culturally incompetent bulls**t on the air. Van checked him on the air, and that’s why he lost his job.”

“Yes He’s been Racccist!! Of Course, he’s all in for the Raccccist in Chief!!! And Harvey ain’t far behind!!!! Telling a Grown azz MAN what his Emotions should be!!!” chimed in another.

Babcock’s upbraiding of Hughley on air struck a nerve with many.

Others pointed out that Trump took down Obama’s portrait in the White House, citing it as proof that “Trump is obsessed with tearing down everything Obama accomplished.”

“Why do you think he’s so obsessed with getting a Nobel Peace Prize? His racism fuels his anger and obsession over having to get everything that this Black man got…” read one comment with 3,300 likes.

Though many side with Hughley, a few commenters wished he would stick to comedy. As one put it on Lipstick Alley, “Does he tell jokes anymore or is TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome] ruining his life? Every time I see him, he’s crying about Trump.”