‘Saquan Is Definitely the Skinfolk … Not Kin’: D.L. Hughley Calls Out Donald Trump’s ‘Lack of Respect for Black People’ and Eagles Star Saquon Barkley for Being Complicit to the Disrespect

D.L. Hughley does not see any honor in Saquon Barkley’s decision to spend time with Donald Trump.

The Philadelphia Eagles star running back left fans heated when footage and photos from an April 27 golf outing with the president surfaced online. That anger was amplified when he and his teammates visited the White House on April 28.

“The Original Kings of Comedy” standout has been openly critical of the Republican leader. He spoke about Trump’s “unsavory” and “undeniable” efforts to “erase Black people’s history” with TMZ Sports during the live broadcast on April 29. The topic of the discussion was “Athletes Catch Heat For Trump W.H. Visit.”

Comedian D.L. Hughley takes aim at Donald Trump and Saquon Barkley after Eagles visit to the White House. (Photos by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images for ABA; MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Barkley defended his solo outing in an April 28 tweet that read, in part, “lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump !”

The day his message to critics was published also marked the Eagles post-Super Bowl official White House visit. Noticeably missing from the trip were star MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts, CJ Gardner-Johnson, and 10 others.

Superbowl winners the Philadelphia Eagles were invited to the White House on Monday, but a handful decided not to attend. DL Hughley joined us on TMZ Live to discuss! pic.twitter.com/Da37Sr7I4U — TMZ Live (@TMZLive) April 29, 2025

The comedian, however, is not surprised by the backlash Barkley has faced for his support of Trump. “Any Black man that does it is going to obviously catch some level of heat,” he told TMZ Sports.

In fact, Hugley said that the NFL player fits the bill of someone who would turn a blind eye to the ramifications of Trump’s administration. “When it’s a Black person, I can always tell what they are,” he said, utilizing the athlete’s fiancée, Anna Congdon’s, N-word scandal as evidence.

“I’m not shocked that he dated a white girl that said the N-word, that threw the N-word around. He looks like the kind of guy that would do it and the kind of guy that would do that wouldn’t care about what happened to Black people,” he explained.

Among the #Eagles not at the White House today:



• Jalen Hurts

• AJ Brown

• DeVonta Smith

• Brandon Graham

• Darius Slay

• Nolan Smith

• Jordan Davis

• Jalen Carter

• CJ Gardner-Johnson

• Zack Baun

• Nakobe Dean

• Isaiah Rodgers

• Jalyx Hunt

• Josh Sweat pic.twitter.com/5yr5BNYRF3 — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) April 28, 2025

Tweets of her using the racial slurs as a 12- or 13-year-old in 2012 and 2013 resurfaced again ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl. The Pennsylvania State University alums share two children and have been together since 2017.

“He looks like that kind of guy that is indifferent to what Black people go through… He [Trump] seeks them out… Those kinds of men and women easily show up at these events, and they’re great for camera fodder,” “The Hughleys” actor continued.

When he addressed Barkley’s response to the fallout, Hughley made sure to take aim at Trump.

“You can’t squeeze honor out of the unhonorable. He’s an unhonorable man who insults Black people, insults our history on a daily basis… Donald Trump has a certain lack of respect for Black people, and he demonstrates it all the time. And I think any Black man or Black woman who goes to see him has an air of shoebootyness around. They do.”

A contrarian reacting on Facebook to the interview suggested, “Maybe this isn’t about Trump … But a life opportunity to see the White House and meet the sitting President Of the United States.” A second user quipped, “He just mad he didn’t get invited!”

On Instagram one social media user said, “Saquan is definitely the skinfolk who is not kin.”