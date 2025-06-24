‘Security Didn’t Do Their Job’: Fans Outraged After North West Was Attacked By Angry Man Yelling About Kim Kardashian

North West is at the center of outrage that has erupted on social media — only this time people are speaking out in her defense.

A fan-captured video of the tween circulated online revealing the moment a man crossed the line in an effort to get a reaction out of North.

The 12-year-old was spotted out and about with security and friends after celebrating her 12th birthday on a yacht and at lavish mansion in Los Cabos, Mexico.

North West approached by man yelling foul remarks about her mom Kim Kardashian. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

In the footage, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s firstborn is observed walking through a crowd of people as two bodyguards prevented onlookers from getting too close to the minor.

North appeared to have two friends with her who were dressed similarly in oversized camouflage shorts, black shirts, and sneakers, and with their hair styled in long braids. The three girls managed to not bat an eye at the numerous people gawking at them — not even the male passerby who repeatedly called out the young socialite’s name.

With his antics going unacknowledged, the man then yelled, “North, your mom’s got a fat a-s!” The man filmed the inflammatory scene but did not appear on camera.

Moreover, it appeared as though the inappropriate taunt did not provoke immediate actions from the adults tasked with protecting North, but it did spark a discussion on Instagram.

One user exclaimed, “Security ain’t do their job ! He should’ve been beat up !”

Fans were convinced that had her father been present the situation would have been different. “All they need is Ye being her security He wouldn’t have Even played like that, good job ignoring him sweetie,” the individual wrote. A third person simply remarked, “This is not funny in any shape way fashion or form this is so disrespectful.”

As the child of two uber famous celebrities, North has experienced being a media spectacle her entire life. Her birthday, June 15, was no exception. When photos of her family yacht outing surfaced online, plenty of people fired off critical reactions to her turquoise hair and mature style.

The preteen wore a blue strappy tank top with long pinstripe shorts. Still, a comment read, “North looks about 25 years-old.” Another person said, “12 years old with a weave, face full of makeup, long nails, jewelry.. just wow.”

Kardashian and West divorced in 2022 after eight years of marriage. North is the eldest of their four children, who include sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 6, and daughter Chicago, 7.