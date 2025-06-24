‘Is That the Press Secretary?’: Resurfaced Photo of Karoline Leavitt’s Unrecognizable Look Has Fans Saying ‘She Doesn’t Look Like This Anymore’

Karoline Leavitt‘s rise to become the youngest White House press secretary in history has been nothing short of meteoric under President Donald Trump’s administration, but it’s not her political achievements that have social media in a frenzy right now.

A resurfaced photo from pre-Washington days has now gone viral for all the wrong reasons, with fans and critics alike questioning whether they’re looking at the same person who now commands the White House briefing room.

The image, showing a carefree then-25-year-old at a basketball game, has sparked intense debate about transformation, authenticity, and the pressures of political stardom.

A viral 2023 photo of Karoline Leavitt at a basketball game has sparked social media buzz over her dramatic transformation since becoming White House Press Secretary. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

She originally posted the image on Instagram on May 27, 2023, during the Boston Celtics versus Miami Heat Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

It was a nail-biting game that Boston won 104-103, with the Celtics just a tenth of a second away from elimination. (The Heat would win the series two days later in Boston, beating the Celtics 103-84.)

Leavitt, clearly caught up in the excitement of the moment, captured herself in what can only be described as a casual, carefree pose that seems worlds away from her current buttoned-up political persona.

Standing in a suite overlooking the arena, she wore white jeans, a bright green tank top, sandals, and carried a small cork purse, her blond hair straight and her skin showing a sun-burnt tan from what appeared to be a Miami getaway.

The contrast between this relaxed, beachside version of Leavitt and the polished political operative she’s become has sparked intense social media commentary.

“I was just scrolling I had no idea that was [K]aroline. She looks fantastic!!” wrote one X user, capturing the sentiment of many who stumbled across the viral image.

Another person was even more direct: “Damn is that the press secretary? Smoking hot!”

Damn is that the press secretary? Smoking hot! — Rich (@petermuffeater) June 20, 2025

Some people didn’t realize that this was an old picture.

One person quipped, “Looks like she’s doing her job from the tanning shop.”

Another wrote, “Karoline Leavitt’s out here posing like a runway model at a basketball game instead of doing her damn job as Press Secretary. This is what happens when you put a 27-year-old TikTok star in charge of the White House. Pure embarrassment! Trump’s just flexing his latest trophy, and she’s eating it up. Anyone else sick of this circus, or am I the only one seeing through the hype?”

Someone charged that she has upped her game since then to fit into the Trump world, writing, “Except she doesn’t look like this anymore. She’s had so much work she’s unrecognizable.”

People have been talking a lot about alleged work done on her face and the reactions reveal just how dramatically Leavitt’s public image has evolved since her transition from electoral politics to the upper echelons of Trump’s inner circle.

The timing of this photo is particularly significant because 2023 marked a pivotal year in Leavitt’s career trajectory. After her unsuccessful 2022 run for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, she pivoted to working behind the scenes as a spokesperson for MAGA Inc., the super PAC supporting Trump’s political agenda, according to Fox News.

This career move marked a strategic pivot from candidate to key amplifier of Trump-aligned messaging. She also appeared in Project 2025 training videos for conservative appointees, including a segment titled “The Art of Professionalism,” highlighted by ProPublica and reported by Media Matters.

However, Leavitt’s evolving appearance has become almost as much of a talking point as her political rise.

Recent Fox News appearances have sparked speculation about possible cosmetic enhancements, with viewers claiming to note changes in her facial features and an unusually glossy complexion.

“Looks like Karoline is starting her MAGA ‘central casting’ makeover,” observed one social media user, suggesting that her transformation aligns with Trump’s preference for a particular aesthetic among his team members. The scrutiny intensified with side-by-side comparison photos that have generated thousands of reactions online.

Looks like Karoline is starting her MAGA “central casting” makeover — Surly Snow White 🍎🇺🇦🇨🇦🇬🇱 (@SurlySnow) June 8, 2025

The speculation reached a peak when another user commented, “Too much Botox on show,” referring to her recent television appearances, where some viewers noticed her face appeared different from earlier photos.

These observations have led to broader discussions about the pressures placed on women in high-profile political positions and the expectations around appearance in Trump’s orbit.

Leavitt’s personal life has also drawn attention, particularly her January 2025 marriage to real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, who is 60 years old. The two share an infant son, and in a February interview on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Leavitt called their relationship an “atypical love story,” praising Riccio for his support during her hectic career shift.

The viral basketball game photo serves as a fascinating time capsule, capturing Leavitt during a moment of transition between her failed congressional bid and her ascension to one of the most visible positions in American politics.

Whether her transformation is due to aging, styling, cosmetic tweaks, or political pressure, the public’s fixation raises questions about authenticity and the cost of success.

Now shaping White House messaging, Karoline Leavitt has ironically become the center of her own narrative — one the public continues to write with every resurfaced photo.