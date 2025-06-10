‘She Got That Mar A Lago Treatment’: Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s Appearance Raises Eyebrows as Critics Claim She’s Gotten Fillers Since Joining the White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt does not mince words when defending Donald Trump nor while admonishing the media’s coverage of the administration.

Her staunch defense of Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff, and the Republican-backed “One Big, Beautiful Bill” guiding the foreseeable future of taxes and spending in the U.S. was no exception when she made an appearance on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” on June 8.

Karoline Leavitt accused of using excessive botox and fillers to maintain her looks for her 60-year-old husband amid scrutiny of their 32-year age gap. (Photo: @karolineleavitt/Instagram)

More specifically, the New Hampshire native unleashed a fiery rant against ABC News and correspondent Terry Moran, who struck a nerve when he used “world-class hater” to describe Trump and Miller in a deleted tweet. “This is unacceptable and unhinged rhetoric,” said Leavitt about the post.

She leaned into Trump’s railing against legacy media too, saying that Moran’s statements were exemplary of “the distrust” MAGA supporters have expressed in the press. “All we’re asking for is truth and transparency,” the former congressional candidate noted.

Last night, in a since deleted post, so-called “journalist” @TerryMoran went on a rampage against Stephen Miller and called President Trump “a world class hater.”



This is unhinged and unacceptable.



We have reached out to @ABC to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry… pic.twitter.com/HsgusJEIvH — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 8, 2025

The White House personality said that the network had been contacted regarding the matter. Moran was suspended by the network this week, and the tweet was deleted. But for critical social media users, Leavitt’s wrinkle-free face was a far more interesting focal point during the interview.

A snippet of her remarks prompted one person to zoom in on her face to write that “fillers are doing a bad job.” A second individual tweeted, “She got that Mar A Lago treatment look at that face.”

Fillers are doing a bad job 🤢 — Luis Galan (@LuisGal12495364) June 9, 2025

Posts about her appearance also aimed at her personal life. “This is the same woman who married her grandfather?” a user asked. Leavitt, 27, is married to real estate developer Nicholas Ricchio, 60. Their more than 32-year age gap has been the subject of ridicule for months.

The pair met in 2022 and became engaged during the Christmas holiday in 2023. They welcomed their first child, son “Niko,” in July 2024 and wed in January 2025.

“She’s either on drugs or got botox/lip injections with all the blinking. probably to appease her 60 year old husbands fetish for blonde bimbos,” a third reaction read.

In February, Leavitt defended her union by stating, “I mean it’s a very atypical love story, but he’s incredible” on “The Megyn Kelly Show.” Her husband and child continue to make rare appearances on her social media despite the internet discourse about her life outside of the White House.