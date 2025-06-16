‘She’s Aged 10 Yrs In 5 Months’: New Photo Comparison of Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Has Fans Zooming In on Her Appearance Changes Since Joining the White House

Social media users are convinced that Karoline Leavitt has morphed into a new woman since joining the White House. The 27-year-old became the youngest press secretary in history in January after she previously carried out press duties for Donald Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign.

Pre-Trump administration photos of the New Hampshire native have inspired several people to do a double take at her evolving appearance. According to critics, Leavitt is no longer the fresh-faced young lady who once pursued a seat in the Congress.

Critics blame Karoline Leavit’s “Trump makeover” for her rapid aged appearance since joining the White House. (Photo:Karolineleavitt/Instagram.)

A tweet highlighting side-by-side photos of her from 2015 and 2025, of which the latter appeared to be digitally enhanced, generated over 1,000 reactions.

“Karoline Leavitt HATES these side-by-side photos,” read the caption that sarcastically insisted people not repost it.

Among the comments was one user who remarked, “She’s aged 10 yrs in 5 months! Welcome Karoline to the corrupt world of the FELON Donald J Trump!” Someone else suggested that Leavitt’s new face was the result of cosmetic tweaks.

She's aged 10 yrs in 5 months! Welcome Karoline to the corrupt world of the FELON Donald J Trump! 😂🤭🤪 — Gloria DeGeorge (@DeGeorgeG) June 15, 2025

“Aww, she was so pretty before her surgeries,” that person wrote. A third critic said, “She’s 27 and she looks like she’s going on 42. Evil ages you.”

Leavitt, who welcomed a son named “Niko” last July, has previously been hit with accusations of using Botox and fillers to fit the aesthetic of Trump’s supporters, calling it the “Mar-a-Lago treatment.”

One criticism took a dig at her marriage to 60-year-old real estate developer Nicholas Riccio. The duo has a 33-year age gap. Leavitt has described their union as an “atypical love story” while on “The Megyn Kelly” show. They met in 2022, became engaged in 2023, and wed days before her press secretary appointment in January.

An onlooker chimed in writing, “She had plastic surgery to make herself look as old as her grandpa/hubby. It worked.”

X users take a critical look at Karoline Leavitt’s evolving appearance since being appointed White House press secretary in January 2025. (Photos: Ismelucassss/X and LLLloyd1/X.)

Last June a different X user suggested that Leavitt had gotten “the Trump makeover.” The individual wrote, “They do this to practically every woman who ends up working in front of the camera for his campaign.”

A response to the post read, “Watching her butchered rhinoplasty wiggle when she speaks gives me a migraine.” While on the job, Leavitt has unlimited fiery responses to political critics, but she has remained tight-lipped on addressing the discourse about her appearance.