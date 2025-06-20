‘What Is Happening to Karoline Leavitt’s Face?’: Trump’s Press Secretary’s Interview Goes Viral as Fans Get Distracted By Her Appearance

Has Karoline Leavitt had some work done on her face?

That’s been the growing suspicion for weeks — and her recent Fox News appearance only added fuel to the fire. As the White House press secretary tried to defend President Donald Trump, she may have ended up sparking even more questions than she answered.

A June 8 clip that has since gone viral on X, shows Leavitt blasting former ABC correspondent Terry Moran after he criticized White House adviser Stephen Miller and Trump on social media. However, it seems some people focused more on her appearance than what she had to say.

Karoline Leavitt goes viral after fans suspect her of getting botox and lip fillers. (Photo: karolineleavitt/Instagram)

Leavitt wore her blond hair tucked behind her ears, drawing attention to her face. She donned a red blouse and matching blazer, with minimal makeup and a soft pink lip. While her look didn’t have much excitement, what seemed to throw some viewers off was how shiny her face appeared to be.

In the areas of her forehead, cheeks and chin, there was a glistening reflection that stirred up allegations that Leavitt may have gotten cosmetic surgery.

One person on X responding to a user’s repost of the Fox News clip said, “Looks like Karoline is starting her MAGA “central casting” makeover.”

Looks like Karoline is starting her MAGA “central casting” makeover — Surly Snow White 🍎🇺🇦🇨🇦🇬🇱 (@SurlySnow) June 8, 2025

Another wrote, “Too much Botox on show,” and a third said, “She’s trying so hard not to touch her hair and Bob and Weave.”

Others even assume that she might’ve gotten some touch ups on her lips.

“Is Leavitt’s lipstick smeared or did she get a bad lip fill,” asked one person.

Someone else said, “Looks like Leavitt got more lip fillers!”

The 27-year-old mother of one has not confirmed or denied if she went under the needle or knife, but fans seemed convinced that something has changed about her looks.

At the top of this year, Leavitt made history by becoming the youngest White House press secretary in history.

Since then, she has been heavily scrutinized and mocked for her appearance as well as her marriage to real estate developer Nicholas Riccio. The two tied the knot in January 2025 just before Trump’s inauguration and share an infant son. But the major focus on this union has been about their age gap, as Riccio is 60 years old.

But for Leavitt, Riccio is the ideal partner for her. During her February interview on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” she addressed their “atypical love story” after meeting during her congressional campaign.

“He’s the father of my child and he’s the best dad I could ever ask for,” Leavitt shared. “And he is so supportive, especially during a very chaotic period of life… I say, ‘I walked into your life and it’s been a circus ever since,’ but God bless him because he’s fully on board.”