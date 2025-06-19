‘I’m Not Even Touching Her!’: Viral Video Shows Woman Grab Passenger’s Hair, Spit on Her, Wildly Kick Other Passengers In Dramatic Meltdown on Southwest Airlines Flight

A woman was caught on camera in the middle of a bizarre meltdown on a Southwest Airlines flight where she spat on another woman and pulled her hair while going on a profanity-ridden outburst as other passengers and flight attendants tried to restrain her.

The now-viral video, originally posted on TikTok, shows the moments a woman curses at and then attacks a female passenger while surrounded by airline agents.

A woman attacks another passenger on a Southwest Airlines plane at LaGuardia Airport, New York. (Photos: Video screenshots)

“Shut the f— up!” the woman screams before grabbing the passenger’s hair. “Don’t f—ing touch me!”

Flight attendants and a male passenger intervene and do their best to restrain the woman while ordering her to release her grip on the victim’s hair. The woman only smiles, feigns innocence, then proceeds to launch into a nonsensical outburst.

“I’m not even touching her hair, b—h … Yeah, I’m sorry I didn’t want to sit next to a f—ing fat lady … Shut the f— up!”

She then continues launching insults at the victim and a man sitting next to her, then turns her rant onto the Black male passenger helping flight attendants restrain her.

“OK, I’m sorry, Black guy. My boyfriend’s Black, so shut the f— up. My boyfriend’s f—ing a Black guy.”

As the woman keeps repeating her bizarre statements, she turns back to the female passenger she assaulted and spits on her.

At once, an airline staff member restrains her head and points it down to prevent her from spitting further on the woman.

After the woman’s wrists are zip-tied together, she keeps yelling insults at no one in particular, then lies on the ground and begins wildly flailing her legs, while shouting, “Shut the f— up, I can’t breathe. F— you! F— you!”

She’s seen kicking multiple people while continuing to senselessly yell profanities and insults.

Police say the incident happened around 1 a.m. on June 17 on a grounded plane that was preparing for takeoff from LaGuardia Airport in New York City. Another video clip online shows the woman being removed from the plane in a stretcher due to her erratic behavior.

Port Authority Police said they were called to respond to a “report of an intoxicated passenger,” the New York Post reported.

Authorities identified the woman in the video as 32-year-old Leanna Perry. She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.