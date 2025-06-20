‘People Like You Park and Scratch Cars’: White Man Accuses Black Woman of Illegally Parking In Shopping Plaza In Racist Outburst, Threatens to Call Cops, Video Shows

A Black woman filmed an unsettling encounter with a white man who launched racist insults and threatened to call the police after telling her she couldn’t park in a shopping plaza parking lot.

According to the “Brandon Gonez Show,” the confrontation was recorded in early June in Toronto, Canada.

A video screenshot shows a man yelling over a parking space. (Photo; Instagram screenshot/brandongonezshow)

The woman who was targeted told the outlet that she was sitting in her car preparing to head inside a shop for an appointment when the man approached her driver’s side window and began berating her and accusing her of illegal parking.

“This is my parking,” the man is heard in the clip telling the woman.

The woman points to a private property sign that says, “Immediate Customers Parking Only,” and tells the man she’s a customer at one of the stores in the plaza.

“Shut up and get the f— out of here,” the man says.

“I’m a customer here,” the woman responds.

“People like you park and scratch cars,” the man states.

The man also reportedly told the woman, “You’ve got about 10 minutes, and then I’m going to call the cops … Why do you f—ing Blacks have a mouth on you?”

When asked about the incident, Toronto Police stated “anyone who fears for their safety should contact police.”

The woman had a gracious response to the man’s hateful words and harassment:

“I hope that God softens his heart that he may not look at anyone or talk to anyone the way he spoke to me that day ever again.”

In another similar case in the U.S., an elderly man was arrested after he followed a Black hospice caregiver to a South Carolina home where she worked in a residential neighborhood and told her, “You don’t belong here,” before hitting her in the face. The victim and her employer later spoke out about the incident, stating they believed the incident was “provoked by race.”