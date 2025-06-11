‘So Dreamy Looking’: Sasha Obama Turns 24 and Breaks the Internet with Her Beauty

Barack and Michelle Obama have a new 24-year-old.

The former president and first lady celebrated the birthday of their younger daughter, Sasha Obama, on June 10. The matriarch and patriarch honored their Instagram-less daughter by posting a picture from their family hangout on their Instagrams. While they each posted the same photo, Barack and Michelle made sure their captions were their own personalized messages to Sasha.

Michelle and Barack Obama wish their younger daughter Sasha a happy birthday. (Photo: @barackobama/Twitter)

In the never-before-seen photo, Michelle was sandwiched in between her elder daughter Malia Obama and Sasha. Barack, standing on the far right, was positioned next to Sasha. All four stood cozily with their arms around each other as they posed for the picture with all smiles.

It’s not clear what activity or event they were doing together but they were photographed in front of a scenic background with dry trees and rock. Based on their outfits, however, they more than likely weren’t participating in any activity-intense activities.

Malia, on the far left, wore a yellow halter mini dress with sunglasses sitting comfortably on her head. She was also holding what appeared to be a striped shirt or sweater — implying they might have been indoors before taking the photo. Michelle was wearing a plain back maxi dress with a yellow polka dotted headband on her head. The birthday girl wore a boho-like outfit consisting of a brown maxi skirt and a tan tube top. This ensemble was paired with silver ballet flats. Barack wore a white short-sleeve button up with gray slacks and white tennis shoes.

In Michelle’s birthday tribute to Sasha, she wrote, “Happy birthday to my sweet girl, Sasha! Can’t believe how quickly time has flown. I’m so proud of the woman you’ve become. Love you always.”

As for Barack, he said, “Happy Birthday, Sasha! Watching you grow into the incredible woman you are has been a true gift. I’ll always be proud of you and will always be here for you.”

Fans shared their own comments about the University of Southern California graduate.

One person on X posted, “Sasha Obama is so dreamy looking. Such a pretty face.”

On Michelle’s Facebook post, someone wrote, “What a beauty, like her mama! Happy Birthday, Sasha!”

A third person said, “Happy Birthday to you Sasha. It’s been such a joy watching you grow up to the young lady you are today.”

“They grow up way too quickly. Happy Birthday young lady,” said a fourth fan.

While fans don’t get to hear much from the Obama sisters — partly due to their lack of social media — there are times when their parents will share a little information about them. In 2020, Barack gave some insight to Sasha’s character and personality by mentioning her in his interview with Instyle.

He told the outlet, “Sasha is, as Malia describes it, completely confident about her own take on the world and is not cowed or intimidated — and never has been — by anybody’s titles, anybody’s credentials. If she thinks something’s wrong or right, she will say so.”

Sasha won’t be the only person in the Obama clan celebrating her birthday this summer. Her sister, Malia, is turning 27 on July 4.