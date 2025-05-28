‘I Need a Supervisor … Before I Whup This Girl’s Ass’: Two Female Secret Service Agents Exchange Blows In a Middle-of-the-Night Fight Outside Former President Obama’s Mansion

A fight between former President Barack Obama’s Secret Service agents in the middle of the night outside his Washington, D.C., mansion last week was caught on camera and published Tuesday. The agency suspended the two female agents after the incident.

Surveillance tape shows the two federal agents punching and shoving each other next to a police cruiser. The audio reveals one of the officers called a supervisor and threatened to “whup this girl’s ass.”

Former US President Barack Obama. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree published the video and audio on the social media platform X. Crabtree reported that the brawl happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday outside the Obamas’ $8 million home, about 2 miles north of the White House.

“I need a supervisor out here … immediately before I whoop this girl’s ass,” one of the women said into her radio.

“The U.S. Secret Service is aware of an on-duty altercation that occurred between two Uniformed Division officers at approximately 2:30 a.m. on May 21,” the spokesperson said in a statement reported by the New York Post.

“The individuals involved were suspended from duty and this matter is the subject of an internal investigation,” the statement continued. “The Secret Service has a very strict code of conduct for all employees and any behavior that violates that code is unacceptable. Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further.”

It’s not clear whether either agent was injured in the altercation. Crabtree reported that one of the women was angry when her replacement was late and physically and verbally assaulted her when she finally showed up.

Another incident involving a female Secret Service agent assigned to former Vice President Kamala Harris unfolded last year. The agent, Michelle Herczeg, was removed from her duties after physically attacking a supervisor and other agents trying to assist the supervisor.

According to a report by Crabtree, it happened at Joint Base Andrews last April around 9 p.m. The base is home to Air Force One and Air Force Two, the planes used by the president and vice president. Harris was not at the base at the time but at home at the U.S. Naval Observatory.

Herczeg was described by colleagues as acting erratically after showing up at the terminal. She was mumbling to herself. She grabbed a co-worker’s cell phone, hid behind curtains, and threw menstrual pads at an agent.

Herczeg was “removed from their assignment,” according to a statement released by the Secret Service. An agency spokesman described the incident as a “medical matter.”

Also last year a few months after the Herczeg incident, former Seret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned after an assassination attempt in July on then-candidate Donald Trump at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The once vaunted agency that guards the president and has had a reputation for precision, security and vigilance has suffered from low morale and a shortage of employees in recent years.

The high-stress and high-intensity job as a Secret Service agent was put under extreme duress during the 2024 campaign season, which was plagued by two assassination attempts on Trump’s life, one in Pennsylvania and another in September of last year at one of his golf clubs.