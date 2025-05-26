‘A True Gentlemen’: Barack Obama’s Sweet Gesture for Michelle Amid Rumors of Marriage Struggles Wins Praise from Fans

Barack Obama is once again charming the internet — this time simply by being a gentleman.

The former president was spotted by a Chicago-based content creator leaving his residence in the city with his wife, Michelle Obama. In a video posted on May 25, the creator and other onlookers waited outside to catch a glimpse of the power couple.

But what really caught viewers’ attention was the sweet, courteous gesture Barack made toward his wife.

Barack Obama praised after fans witness chivalrous move towards Michelle Obama. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The video opens with a shot of the home and street lined with black SUVs and Secret Service agents outside. In white text overlayed on the video, the creator narrates the moment with captions. “You won’t believe who just walked out of this house… Captured in Chicago. Real moment,” she wrote.

The clip then shows agents moving around and preparing for departure. “SUVs are parked in front and Secret Service agents are moving around, getting everything ready,” read the caption.

Initially unsure who was inside, the creator keeps recording. Soon, the front door opens and a man appears, holding it open as another figure walks through. When the couple steps fully into view, the crowd realizes it’s Barack and Michelle Obama.

As cheers erupt, the Obamas wave to supporters and descend the steps as they head toward their SUV. Barack waits for his wife to enter her side of the vehicle first before walking around to the other side. A Secret Service agent holds the door open for him as he gets in, just steps away from the smiling fans.

The video ends with the couple being driven away, leaving behind a crowd of thrilled onlookers waving.

“Yes I saw them. What an unforgettable moment,” wrote the creator.

Fans also couldn’t get enough of Barack’s chivalrous gesture to hold the door open for his wife.

After being reposted on Threads, one person wrote, “He STILL opens the door for her. What a class act. I LOVE them!”

Under the TikTok video, someone else wrote, “I loved how he made sure Michelle got in first and safe! That’s a true gentleman The Obamas have so much class!”

Another said, “And just like the gentleman he is, Obama made sure Michelle got into the vehicle first before going around to his seat, even with Secret Service agents holding the doors.”

This latest sight of the couple leaving their Chicago home together further undermines theories that the Obamas’ marriage is going sour.

Michelle was noticeably absent during former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and President Donald J. Trump’s second inauguration in January, two events Barack attended. The former first lady’s absences provided all the evidence rumormongers needed to begin speculating the husband and wife were about to call it quits.

Michelle finally addressed the gossip in April during an episode of the podcast “In My Opinion” which she co-hosts with her older brother Craig Robinson.

The 60-year-old said, “My decision to make choices at the beginning of this year that suited me were met with such ridicule and criticism, like, people couldn’t believe that I was saying no for any other reason that they had to assume that my marriage was falling apart.”