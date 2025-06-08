‘He Could Potentially Lose Half of His Net Worth’: Travis Hunter’s Marriage Triggers Prenup Concerns as Celebrity Divorce Attorney Sounds Alarm for Pro Athletes

Travis Hunter’s wedding to longtime girlfriend Leanna Lenee has been raising red flags ever since he proposed.

The two college graduates got married in May despite warnings from strangers online as well public figures in the NFL world and social media.

Now, a celebrity divorce attorney is issuing a warning to current and future pro athletes amid speculation that the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie might have tied the knot without a prenuptial agreement.

James Sexton, who has represented numerous professional athletes throughout his 25-year career, is now offering free prenuptial agreements to the entire 2025 NFL draft class, using Hunter’s marriage as a cautionary tale about the financial dangers young millionaires face.

Celebrity divorce attorney James Sexton (jocularly) offers the entire NFL rookie class free prenuptial contracts in response to speculation Travis Hunter married Leanna Lenee without one. (Photo: @leannalenee/Instagram)

The attorney’s bold remarks highlight concerns about Hunter’s projected $46.6 million contract and his marriage to his high school sweetheart, with Sexton bluntly stating that the Heisman Trophy winner “could potentially lose half of his net worth due to circumstances beyond his control.”

The couple’s relationship has weathered public storms before, with Lenee facing backlash for her behavior during Hunter’s Heisman ceremony and comments about the genesis of their relationship, though Hunter has remained steadfast in his commitment.

Former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder recently voiced concerns about Hunter’s reported decision during an appearance on “The Pivot” podcast.

“Information I’ve gained and the pictures I’ve seen, and I respect Travis all too much, when you say that you’re about to say something mean about somebody. I heard there was no prenup, I don’t like that, this man’s about to be an MVP type candidate,” Crowder stated on May 27, days after Hunter’s wedding.

He continued, “I think he’ll be an All-Pro corner, I think he’ll be a very good receiver. We’ve heard the stories of the past, how when they were getting together how she called the man ugly. I don’t like all that. I don’t like it, I don’t like those stories. I don’t like those things coming out about a young man I respect.”

The conversation has taken on new dimensions with Sexton inserting himself into the conversation. He shared his perspective, which challenges conventional romantic notions while emphasizing practical realities facing professional athletes.

“Travis Hunter has a prenup. It just was written by the state. It was written by the government. Rather than written by him and the person he allegedly loves more than the other 8 billion other options in the world,” Sexton explained during a recent TMZ Sports interview.

The attorney claims his prenup is what all marriages have and it will not protect him from losing most of his assets should things go wrong in their relationship.

Sexton’s analysis becomes more pointed when discussing the unique vulnerabilities facing professional football players.

“NFL players in particular are really susceptible because here’s why: NFL players have the shortest careers of professional athletes, and that’s why their compensation is so front-loaded. And so to get married at a time when you’re in your highest possible earning years, without a prenuptial agreement drafted between you and the person that you like out of the other 8 billion other options more than anything, that’s foolish,” he said.

The attorney’s metaphor about marriage statistics proves particularly striking.

Sexton shared, “But their marriage is going to end, and 56 percent of marriages end in divorce. If there’s a 56 percent chance you’re gonna get hit in the head with a bowling ball when you walk out of the house, you’re gonna wear a helmet. … So, you know, Travis wears a helmet when he plays football, last time I checked, which means he’s looking to not get a concussion.”

The lawyer’s critique of Hunter has generated reactions across social media platforms.

One person suggested his new wife was out for Hunter’s, writing “Literally a $ on her ring finger,” accompanied by a picture.

Literally a $ on her ring finger.. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/iDTI5Cauo1 — Genez (@Genez0424) June 4, 2025

On Its Onsite’s Instagram, supporters of Sexton’s position emerged.

“And he going learn the hard way we tried [to] warn him but he didn’t listen and called us hater,” one person wrote, as another added, “Historically speaking she gonna take him for everything he has.”

The discussion reached MyMixTapez, where one user noted, “Travis ignoring all the red flags.” Another said, “You know it’s bad when a divorce attorney says it.”

For Sexton, the initiative represents more than individual cases.

Through his work with Trusted Prenup, he aims to normalize prenuptial agreements across all economic levels. His message to athletes remains clear: protection allows focus on performance rather than financial anxiety.

Whether Hunter’s love story proves the skeptics wrong or validates their concerns, his situation has certainly sparked important conversations about love, money, and protection in professional sports.