‘She Was Stressed Opening That Evenlope’: Beyoncé Caught Off Guard by Couple’s Gender Reveal Request at Concert

A little rain can’t stop Queen Bey from giving her all to her fans.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her dancers went all out, even in the middle of a rain shower during her May 28 show in East Rutherford, New Jersey. But that was not the only surprising move she had for the night. She also fulfilled a sweet request from a couple who was preparing to expand their family.

Beyoncé surprised fans at her MetLife Stadium show in New Jersey by helping a couple reveal the gender of their baby during her concert. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Early on in the show, Beyoncé stood at the edge of the stage wearing a red ensemble as she looked at the fans’ sign. She described to the audience how the couple named their firstborn Carter — an homage to the singer’s married name and the name of her album and tour, “Cowboy Carter” — and how the couple wanted the “Formation” singer to do their gender reveal.

She assured them that she would later on in the show. “I’ll be back. I’m going to do it later,” she promised.

And their wish was Beyoncé’s command. She indeed came back to the couple near the end of the performance wearing her black jumpsuit finished with American flag-printed bell bottoms.

Smiling ear to ear, the 35-time Grammy award winning singer walked over and said, “I had to come back to you. I didn’t want to rush this, because this is important. A once in a lifetime gender reveal. I have to take my time.”

She squatted down as she was handed an envelope from the couple, which she was able to clearly read after butchering the message earlier. She first showed the envelope to the audience and it read, “Named our 1st born Carter. Will u do the gender reveal for his sibling?”

The mother of three initially struggled to get the package open after reading it aloud to the audience. She blamed the delay on her “sticky” hands but was eventually able to rip it open.

After silently reading the reveal first, Beyoncé’s eyes got wide and she gaped. She didn’t keep the couple waiting for long. She turned the paper around to show that the couple was having a “Cowboy.”

“It’s a boy,” she said. “God Bless you. Congratulations. Thank you so much for letting me be a part of it.”

The father of the unborn child uploaded his own TikTok video of the special moment. Under the name Cam, he posted it with the caption, “Beyoncé did our gender reveal” and tagged the name of another TikTok account belonging to a Lauren, who may be the mother of the child.

As the video continues to resurface weeks later, fans are saying the baby should be named after the singer.

“Beyoncè revealed my gender” gotta be his middle name now. this was so precious. congratulations on the bundle of joy!!” wrote one person.

Another quipped, “The beyhive is coming. Get ready for an overload of aunties and uncles. And Carter works for a boy or girl congrats, GODs favorite.”



A third said, “I would be BAWLING my eyes out, congratulations,” while a fourth joked, “She was stressed opening that envelope.”

This is not the first time the former Destiny’s Child member has helped a Beyhive member reveal the sex of their baby. There was another viral moment from her “Renaissance” tour in June 2023. She was in Cologne, Germany, and noticed a fan in the audience who wanted their gender reveal done. In a similar fashion to the reveal in New Jersey, the 43-year-old was handed an envelope and read “Girls” into the mic, which caused an eruption from the crowd.

Beyoncé will be wrapping her tour up toward, the end of July, when her last stop will be in Las Vegas.