‘I Probably Would’ve Pulled My Momma’s Whole Wig Off’: Blue Ivy Jumps Into Action Onstage After Her Earring Gets Caught In Beyoncé’s Hair

At just 13 years old, Blue Ivy is proving that she knows how to respond quickly when unexpected problems arise.

Her professionalism was put to the test on Thursday night in Chicago as she performed with her mother Beyoncé for the Cowboy Carter tour. The mother-daughter duo got a little tangled up onstage, unbeknownst to Queen Bey, thanks to her eldest daughter’s quick thinking.

Blue Ivy springs into action to get her and her mom out of mix-up on stage. (Photo: @beyonce/Twitter)

Beyoncé sat front and center with her left arm around her younger daughter Rumi as she sang her heartfelt “Protector” ode to motherhood. During this performance, Beyoncé was surrounded by an ensemble of other performers, one of them Blue Ivy, who sat right behind her. In part of the choreography, Blue Ivy wraps her arms around her mother and lays her head atop of her mother’s before lifting her head to do more moves. At this moment the entanglement occurred.

Blue Ivy lifted her head and spread her arms before she suddenly realized a strand of Beyoncé’s hair is caught in her earring. The teenager reacted with a look of shock with her eyes widening. But instead of panicking, she calmly took off her earring and finished the dance moves, with the hair immediately detaching from the gold jewelry as her mother stood and walked forward with Rumi. After taking just a few steps ahead, Beyoncé turned to make sure Blue Ivy was OK before she continued singing.

Fans reacted to Blue Ivy’s quick adjustment skills in the comments of a fan page called BeyHere.

One person commended her and said, “She’s graduating with honors from the Beyoncé University of Professionalism.”

Fans often call Blue Ivy the “manager” as a joke to say she keeps her mom in line. One fan used the term in her comment to praise her. “Manager Blue so quick to address issues at the workplace,” they said.

“And her manager handled the situation with grace and poise,” said another.

An Instagram user commenting at The Shade Room page said, “She did so well. I probably would’ve pulled my Momma’s whole wig off.”

Blue Ivy has been performing with her 35 time Grammy-award-winning mom on stage since 2023 during the Renaissance tour. It was a move that Beyoncé as protective mom didn’t initially want to say yes to, but in the 2023 “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” she said she told Blue Ivy if she saw her work hard in rehearsals that she could perform.

Blue Ivy earned a spot on stage that year, and after her first couple of performances she got criticism and negative comments from people all over the world watching her. She was only 11 at the time, but she used the negativity as fuel to motivate her to work hard. As she continued to perform throughout the tour and as she performs in “Cowboy Carter” fans noticed the growth, comfortability, and confidence that Blue Ivy now has on stage.

She’s noticed the change within herself as well.

“I mean there was lots of like negative things that people had to say, but I can see that the more that I do it, the better I become,” she said in the Renaissance film.