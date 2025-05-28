‘Hope She Takes Him to the Cleaners!’: Hugh Jackman’s Estranged Wife of 27 Years Beats Actor to Divorce Filing After His ‘Betrayal’ with Broadway Co-Star Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman’s estranged wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, finally filed official divorce papers after leaving the “Deadpool & Wolverine” movie star two years ago.

Furness filed the complaint in New York’s Suffolk County Supreme Court on May 23. According to reports, specific details for the divorce had already been finalized beforehand.

Paperwork filed by Furness’ attorney featured a notice about health care coverage continuation, a medical child support order, and the New York state child support registry form. The official certificate of dissolution was also included.

Australian actress Deborra-Lee Furness officially filed for divorce from fellow Aussie Hugh Jackman in New York after 27 years of marriage. (Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP)

Furness and Jackman married in April 1996 after initially meeting while acting on the Australian television series “Correlli.” After 27 years, the adopted parents of a son named Oscar (born in 2000) and a daughter named Ava (born in 2005), announced the end of their marriage in September 2023.

I love you @Deborra_lee. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS! I love you so much and together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage, loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my… pic.twitter.com/EnPaM8eQSf — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 11, 2023

Despite publicly insisting the estrangement was amicable, industry gossip suggested Jackman’s business-turned-personal relationship with his “The Music Man” co-star Sutton Foster played a role in his marriage to Furness falling apart.

‘My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,’ Furness said in a statement shared with The Daily Mail. ‘It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.'”

She continued, “This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.”

‘It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom.’

Foster, 50, wed “Ocean’s Eleven” screenwriter Ted Griffin in October 2014 before she filed for divorce in October 2024. “The Music Man” musical starring Foster and Jackman debuted on Broadway in February 2022.

The timing of Foster and Griffin breaking up, as well as Furness and Jackman breaking up, led to speculation that “The Music Man” cast members were cheating on their respective significant others. However, rumors of infidelity have not been substantiated.

Jackman and Foster have not confirmed their apparent romance, but the two actors were spotted out together in January 2025 in Santa Monica. In May of that year, they were caught holding hands and laughing while out in Los Angeles.

Daily Mail readers weighed in on the news that Furness officially submitted paperwork to divorce the Sydney-born entertainer. Some people offered their opinion on the currently undisclosed way the ex-couple’s financial assets will be divided.

“Deborra was instrumental in his rise to the top. She should get half… no less,” one person offered in the comment section.

After a 30-year career in showbiz, Jackman has an estimated net worth of around $100 million, with some estimates reaching as high as $250 million.

Another Furness backer posted, “You know what? He did her so wrong. I hope once it’s done and over, she finds happiness like she’s never known.” A second exclaimed, “He’s a cheat. Hope she takes him to the cleaners!”

However, a more positive comment read, “Well, they both seem to have love and respect for each other to amicably come to a resolution! If either were narcissistic, they would not have!”

“Foster will now have an idea how much she will get when she dumps him in a few years time,” wrote one skeptic of Hugh and Sutton’s budding love affair that remains regular gossip news fodder.

Over on the People website, a disgruntled commenter took direct aim at Jackman by writing, “He did her dirty.” A like-minded individual responded, “Absolutely agree! Lost all respect for him.”

While there is still the unanswered question about how much the demise of Furness’ marriage to Jackman was caused by him hooking up with Foster, the soon-to-be divorcée could be ready to move on to a new partner.

“It’s taking time, but Debs is finally starting to heal and talk about what she wants in her life going forward,” an unnamed supposed source revealed to Closer Weekly just weeks before the divorce papers were filed.

The alleged insider added, “She’d love to have some romance in her life again because, truth be told, that part of her marriage was pretty dead for a long time.” Meanwhile, Furness has continued to pursue her acting career in movies like 2024’s “Force of Nature: The Dry 2.”