‘DAYUM’: Ice-T’s Wife Coco Austin Riles Up Instagram with Spicy Rear-View Photos

Coco Austin is once again turning heads online — and making no apologies for it.

The 46-year-old wife of hip-hop legend Ice-T lit up Instagram with a series of daring photos that had her fans — and her husband doing double takes.

The striking ensemble showcased her famous curves in six “bootylicious” photographs that highlighted her signature hourglass figure. The snug-fitting leather pants, custom-crafted by the brand Ishtar & Brute, accentuated her physique while adding an element of edgy glamour to her overall look.

Coco Austin continues to set the internet on fire when she makes her sexy posts. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

Her provocative post quickly garnered praise from fans and admirers alike, with her superstar husband being the first to show appreciation through a series of fire emojis in the comments section.

“I thank them. They look like a work of art. They were made to worship every curve,” gushed one admirer in the comments, celebrating the model’s confidence and style.

Another follower humorously addressed Coco’s husband with, “Sorry Mr. Ice T sir I’m guilty I looked,” acknowledging the attention-grabbing nature of the photos.

The reactions continued pouring in with enthusiastic responses like “DAYUM,” while one curious follower asked, “How tf did ice tea bag u?” expressing amazement at Ice-T’s relationship with the curvaceous model.

Amid the flood of compliments, some criticism emerged.

One commenter expressed disappointment, stating, “It doesn’t hit the same knowing it’s a BBL now,” suggesting that surgical enhancements diminished the impact of Coco’s physique.

This comment reflects the persistent speculation about whether Coco has undergone cosmetic procedures to enhance her famous posterior.

Coco has addressed these rumors throughout her career.

In a 2013 interview on “Ear Candy Mornings,” she openly acknowledged having breast augmentation at 18 but denied having any work done on her buttocks. During the interview, she expressed caution about buttock enhancements, warning against procedures in that area due to potential complications.

She explained her reasoning by highlighting the practical concerns of altering a body part that’s constantly in use, unlike breast augmentation.

To definitively address the ongoing speculation, Coco took a bold step during a 2015 episode of her talk show “Ice & Coco” by inviting renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Christopher Johnson to examine her buttocks on-air. After a thorough examination, Dr. Johnson concluded there were no implants or fat injections, certifying that her buttocks are natural.

Beyond defending the authenticity of her figure, Coco has attempted to position herself as a pioneer who helped redefine beauty standards well before celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj rose to prominence.

In a 2018 social media post, she reflected on her modeling career, asserting that she helped pave the way for curvier body types to be celebrated in mainstream culture.

Earlier this year, Coco faced significant public scrutiny after sharing provocative photos on Instagram.

One particularly controversial image showed her in a red high-waist thong and cropped Ed Hardy tee, posing with her legs spread. The post ignited debate about appropriate behavior for a married mother, with critics suggesting she was “acting like she single” and should “close her legs.”

Despite the criticism, many fans rallied to her defense, praising her confidence and consistent personal style. The controversy intensified when she shared a throwback photo from a 2000s calendar shoot featuring her in a denim monokini, prompting further questions about her role as a mother and the example she sets for her daughter.

Throughout these controversies, Ice-T has remained steadfastly supportive of his wife.

In response to parenting criticisms, he posted photos of Coco sunbathing in a cheetah-print bikini alongside their daughter Chanel, with a caption that made their position clear: “Us right now… While people go back and forth about our parenting… It’s so obvious we look like we give [an] F… Have a nice day!”

Their united front demonstrates their commitment to living authentically, regardless of public opinion.