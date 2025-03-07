‘Looks Like She Signed the Prenup’: Jeff Bezos and Fiancée Reportedly Set Date for ‘Wedding of the Century’ After Two-Year Engagement

Centibillionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, are gearing up for what insiders are calling the “wedding of the century.” Nearly two years after the Amazon founder proposed with a $2.5 million pink diamond ring so massive that Sánchez admitted she “nearly blacked out,” the couple has finally set a date for their big day.

According to the Daily Mail, a source close to the couple confirmed the wedding is “on,” and invitations are expected to go out soon.

The event is rumored to be a lavish European destination wedding, potentially rivaling Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’s castle ceremony in Rome or Sofia Richie’s 2023 nuptials at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

Sources say that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have decided on a date for their wedding. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

This is not the first time people got excited about a wedding. Rumors circulated throughout the media that the pair was getting married on Dec. 28, 2024. However, that was not true. While the date has not been released, invitations are said to be coming soon.

Already embracing her bridal glow, Sanchez reportedly has chosen Oscar de la Renta for her wedding dress.

She recently wore a strapless white gown by the designer at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, which sparked rumors about the wedding being sooner than later.

The former TV anchor has a well-documented love for dressing up, though many in the public have bashed her style as being trashy and classless.

Before the big day, Sanchez will take a space flight on Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket in May, leading an all-female crew that includes Gayle King and Katy Perry. The sub-orbital flight, lasting 11 minutes, is expected to generate significant media attention. Some observers have joked that Sanchez is taking “one giant leap” before making her most significant commitment yet.

Social media reactions have been mixed, with one person tweeting, “This is for Lauren Sanchez as well, Ma’am why you letting that man take you to ‘space’ BEFORE the $600M wedding?”

This is for Lauren Sanchez as well, Ma’am why you letting that man take you to “space”BEFORE the $600M wedding? 🙂‍↔️🙂‍↔️🙂‍↔️ https://t.co/t88qXQcgAK — Big Kelechi👑 (@Carlotta_Slim) March 6, 2025

Their relationship, exposed in 2019 following Bezos’ divorce from MacKenzie Scott and Sanchez’s split from Patrick Whitesell, has been under constant scrutiny.

The National Enquirer tracked them across five states and 40,000 miles as they traveled via private jets and five-star getaways. Public perception remains divided, with many seeing Sanchez as a woman who strategically positioned herself within Bezos’ orbit.

Bezos, 61, is worth an estimated $217 billion, making him the second-wealthiest individual in the world.

Sanchez, 55, has three children from previous relationships: son Nikko, 24, from her relationship with NFL star Tony Gonzalez, and son Evan, 18, and daughter Ella, 17, with Whitesell. Bezos has four children with Scott, though only his eldest, Preston, has been publicly named. The couple’s blended family dynamic remains relatively private.

Sanchez has confirmed she will take her fiancé’s last name, saying after the proposal, “One hundred percent. I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos.”

The move has sparked debate online, with some applauding her for fully embracing the marriage, while others see it as a calculated decision to align herself with Bezos’ brand.

Not everyone is celebrating.

Critics argue Bezos is making a mistake, with one Daily Mail reader commenting, “This would never happen if the women had the money.”

Others took shots at Sanchez’s fashion choices, predicting she would showcase her assets in her wedding gown.

“No doubt her breasts will be in full display in her wedding gown for all the world to see. She never misses an opportunity to showcase them,” one commenter wrote.

Another quipped, “Hopefully, she’ll buy a whole dress instead of showing all she has.”

Some observers believe the relationship is all about optics, with one skeptic writing, “All for show. He’s already had all the milk! How long will it last?”

Another remarked, “Looks like she signed the prenup,” leaning into thoughts that was holding up the nuptials.

Despite criticism, Bezos and Sanchez remain devoted. She has called him “the most loving human I know,” while he describes her as “the most generous, big-hearted person.”

The couple splits time between multiple luxury properties, including a $165 million Los Angeles estate purchased from David Geffen, a sprawling Miami mansion, and a ranch in West Texas. Their high-profile lifestyle ensures they remain a fixture in celebrity news.

Media mogul Barry Diller has weighed in, stating, “They’re demonstrably in love. She’s lit him up in the nicest ways. She’s a great stimulant.”

Love them or hate them, Bezos and Sanchez’s wedding is set to be one of the most talked-about events of the year. With their high-profile guest list, extravagant spending, and global media attention, it’s poised to be a spectacle that will keep people talking long after the vows are exchanged.