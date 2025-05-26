‘Just Get Bangs’: Chrissy Teigen Takes Extreme Measures to Hide Her ‘Insecurity’ In Photo Revealing New Enhancements

Chrissy Teigen is undergoing a transformation. And for better or worse, she is bringing fans along for the experience.

John Legend‘s wife stunned plenty of people when she went live on Instagram and revealed that her head was heavily bandaged as she lay in a hospital bed on May 22.

At the time, no one knew why Teigen was all banged up. The model disclosed her swollen face resulted from a cosmetic procedure the next day. In a since-deleted Instagram Story post, she shared, “I had a hairline lowering procedure.”

Chrissy Teigen reveals she had recent procedure to fix an “insecurity.” (Photo: Chrissyteigen/Instagram.)

Teigen chose the elective procedure to counter the thinning hair caused by the birth of kids Luna, Miles, and Esti. She and her Grammy winning husband welcomed a fourth child, son Wren, via a surrogate in 2023. The dynamic pair has been married since 2013.

“When you see it on a carpet it’s ALWAYS extensions” the “Lip Sync Battle” co-host noted. “Anywho I’ll share more later if you’re interested in the journey became it really is a journey lol,” she added.

The unabashed celebrity struck a nerve with individuals online who detest her transparency.

Chrissy Teigen faces backlash after revealing she underwent a procedure to lower her hairline due to thinning hair. (Photos: Chrissyteigen/Instagram.)

One person remarked, “Her insecurity and body dysmorphia has taken over her life.” The painful and invasive procedure was also criticized as a step too far to minimize the size of her forehead.

“The rest of us just get bangs. It must be hard to be known for being beautiful and then start to age and realize all you have is what’s on the outside. Maybe she should start working on the inside?” a second citric typed. A third commenter quipped, “Why would you advertise this? Pathetic.”

Another said, “At least she’s honest about her cosmetic procedures. Some celebrities would be mortified to say so..”

The Sports Illustrated alum has a track record of being candid about the nips and tucks she has undergone to her face and body over the years. In 2021 Teigen had hair from the back of her head transplanted to create fuller eyebrows.

When she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in 2024, she fessed up to having three breast augmentations — one to “lift,” a second to put in implants, and a third to remove said implants. The “Cravings” cookbook author also admitted that she had fat removed from her underarms and cheeks.