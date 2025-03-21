‘People Are Looking for Things to be Offended’: Chrissy Teigen Hits Back at Criticism Over Shocking Bathtub Photo with Her Children

Chrissy Teigen gets hit with flak so often that it would be no surprise if she has learned how to ignore it by now. But, as it turns out, the mother of four has not.

Last month, she sparked outrage over a photo she shared with her and three of her children in a bathtub together. A naked Teigen was all smiles in the tub with her three youngest children Miles, 6, and Esti Maxine and Wren who are both 1.

While she accrued over 378,000 likes, others didn’t find the picture so appropriate and she received some criticism. During her Monday, March 17, appearance on “What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the host read off a question asking Teigen if she was surprised by the backlash she got.

Chrissy Teigen underfire for posting bath time picture with her children on social media. (Photo: @chrissyteigen/ Instagram)

“Oh my God,” she said, “I’m for some reason, as much as I hear it all the time, the criticisms, I’m always shocked. ‘Like I’m always like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe that didn’t go over well.’ I’ll never get used to it. Every time. It’s so ridiculous.”

And while it seems the comments still get to Teigen, she deals with them better now than she did in the past.

Cohen asked her “Well, it’s also like people are … people are looking for things to be offended by, right?”

And she responded, “The thing that’s really healed within me is that like, I don’t care as much anymore. But my God, it’s so absurd. They’re my babies.”

Cohen, who is 56, gave Teigen praise for being able to get to that place in her life which she admitted that “It took a lot.”

The clip was reposted on Page Six, where its followers responded.

One person said, “The backlash is because she told a kid to off herself,” referring to Courtney Stodden who at the age of 16 was married to then 51-year-old actor, Doug Hutchison, in 2011. After they divorced in 2020, Stodden revealed how mentally and emotionally abusive her ex-husband was and said during her time of being with him she was met with nasty comments and bullying from people including celebrities like Tegien. Stodden said the model would DM her messages telling her to kill herself. Teigen later apologized for it.

Someone else wrote, “She’s disgusting. She can’t overcome the things she said.”

A third wrote, “She’s soooo cringe.”

Teigen shares all four of her kids — which includes her eldest daughter Luna, 8 — with 13-time Grammy winning singer John Legend. The two have been married since September 2013.

After welcoming Luna and their son, Miles, the couple welcomed their third child, another son named Jack in 2020. Unfortunately, Teigen miscarried at 20 weeks due to a partial placenta abruption which made the model have to undergo a life-saving abortion.

The couple went onto welcome their second daughter, Esti Maxine, in 2023 and another son, Wren, via surrogate later that year.