‘This Is Sick’: Outrage Erupts After Carrie Underwood Names Baby Lamb After Black ‘American Idol’ Winner Amid Backlash Over Her Weak Response During Finale

Carrie Underwood is facing continued backlash after what many fans called a tone-deaf gesture toward newly crowned “American Idol” winner Jamal Roberts.

The 42-year-old country star, who returned as a judge this season 20 years after winning the singing competition, sparked outrage after revealing she had named a baby lamb on her Tennessee farm “Jamal” in honor of Roberts, the show’s first Black male winner in 22 years since Ruben Studdard.



Carrie Underwood is under fire after naming her new lamb after the latest “American Idol” winner, Jamal Roberts. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

The gesture came just days after Roberts’ Season 23 victory, which some felt was overshadowed by Underwood’s seemingly lukewarm response to his win.

Throughout the season, fans noted what they perceived as her lack of enthusiasm toward Roberts, citing moments like her remaining seated during his final performance—while fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan gave a standing ovation.

Underwood revealed the lamb’s name on her Instagram page, where she has 13.4 million followers and the post quickly racked up over 152,000 likes.

“Surprise! We’ve got another new life around the farm! This little guy happened to be born on the day of the @americanidol finale, so we figured it would only be right if we named him Jamal!!! Mama and Baby J are doing well…and I’m popping by the barn to get snuggles every chance I get! Welcome to the world, little dude!” Underwood wrote in her caption.

Her post immediately drew sharp criticism from fans and viewers who claimed the gesture was deeply inappropriate. “Wait huh? This is getting worse and worse! …this is sick,” one person wrote in disbelief.

The backlash intensified as more followers expressed their shock and anger.

“She named him that cause she considers him an animal,” another commented, while a third added, “Wow. You couldn’t give him a hug for winning but you name the animal after him? Uhm! God have mercy on your soul. You rep what you sow!”

The criticism extended beyond individual posts, with some followers suggesting Underwood was fully aware of the implications of her actions.

“She is aware of the feedback she’s been getting from his community … don’t think she doesn’t know what she’s doing. But we see you … #unfollowing after this comment because I don’t want to say something rude,” read one particularly pointed response.

Others questioned her choice more directly, with one user writing, “Ain’t no way yall think this is ok,” while another asked, “Y you didn’t name it after the one you wanted to win or hell Donald.”

The lamb controversy represents the latest chapter in what has been a tumultuous period for Underwood, whose return to “American Idol” was meant to be a celebratory homecoming. Instead, her tenure as a judge has been marked by mounting criticism and allegations of bias.

Girl…….we know damage control when we see it. — ME0512 (@BarbarBinks512) May 22, 2025

During the season, she had openly criticized Roberts’ performance of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” telling him he missed an opportunity to “move around and entertain.” Meanwhile, she appeared to favor other contestants, particularly John Foster, who ultimately finished as the runner-up.

Underwood’s troubles extend beyond her judging decisions.

Her appearance at Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2025, where she performed “America the Beautiful,” triggered a significant backlash from fans and led to organized boycotts of American Idol.

Many viewers labeled her a “MAGA girlie” and declared they would no longer support the show while she remained on the judging panel. Some fans even called for her removal, with comments like “Get rid of her…send her back to trump! I won’t listen to her music again.”

This isn’t the first time Underwood has faced criticism for actions perceived as politically charged.

A 2014 incident at the Country Music Association Awards resurfaced amid the current controversy, when she and Brad Paisley performed a skit that mocked Barack Obama’s healthcare initiatives. During the performance, Paisley joked about “Postpartum Taylor Swift Disorder,” to which Underwood responded, “I’m pretty sure that’s why the Democrats lost the Senate.”

This is absolutely disgusting! WTF do they think is funny about Obama Care! Do they know that the Affordable Care Act and Obama care are the same or are they stupid too like other MAGATs! If you haven’t already block and boycott Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley now! 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/xM2SzmBUOd — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) April 21, 2025

Behind the scenes, tension reportedly simmers among “American Idol” production staff regarding Underwood’s presence.

Sources indicate that some crew members are frustrated by what they perceive as her distant demeanor and alleged influence over show content. This includes a controversial Easter episode focused on faith-based performances, which some felt was inappropriate for the show’s diverse audience.

The mounting criticism has created a challenging environment for Underwood, who herself won “American Idol” in 2005 and returned to mark the 20th anniversary of her victory. What was meant to be a triumphant comeback has instead sparked discussions about bias, representation, and the responsibilities of influential positions in entertainment.

Amidst the ongoing backlash, Underwood has largely remained silent about the controversies surrounding her judging tenure. However, the recent lamb-naming flap has intensified existing concerns about her interactions with contestants like Roberts, prompting speculation about whether her inaugural season as a judge may also be her last.