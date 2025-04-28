‘Lost Total Respect’: Carrie Underwood Accused of ‘Ruining’ ‘American Idol’ Legacy as Clip of Singer Mocking Barack Obama Resurfaces

Carrie Underwood’s return to “American Idol” was supposed to be a joyful homecoming, but speculative reports hint at mounting turmoil behind the scenes.

The “Somethin Bad” vocalist was a breakout star on the long-running talent contest series during its fourth season in 2005. She now serves as a judge alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for the program that debuted its 23rd season in March.

Carrie Underwood ripped over her return to “American Idol” as judge, threatening the millions of dollars in revenue for the show amid a resurfaced clip of her mocking Barack Obama. (Photos: Carrieunderwood/Instagram; Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A new explosive report from The U.S. Sun suggests that the singing competition’s three-hour special, “Songs of Faith,” that aired on Easter, April 20, is the latest source of contention among the crew.

Underwood, 42, reportedly “pushed” for the episode that some of the crew deemed “inappropriate.”

The singer is known to be a devout Christian. She performed “How Great Thou Art,” for the special, prompting a viewer to exclaim, “CARRIE JUST WON AMERICAN IDOL AGAIN!!!!” A second ecstatic viewer said, “Way to go American Idol! This is what the world needs more of!”

However, the tabloid’s purported insider claimed, “I’ve heard people on set say that Carrie’s influence is ruining the legacy of the show. Things started great with her this season but the longer she’s been a judge, the more feathers she has ruffled.”

The country sensation has faced months of raucous comments from former fans over her appearance at Donald Trump’s inauguration in January. Some of the backlash includes viewers who swore to boycott the show as long as Underwood remains at the judges’ table.

Rumors of “American Idol” production staff enduring strained efforts to connect with Underwood were also highlighted.

The source said, “The crew thought at first she was nervous and distant but I think she’s just cold, even if that’s not her intention… It still hasn’t seemed to click with her that this is a worldwide franchise with hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars on the line.”

Amidst the outrage, a clip of Underwood and Brad Paisley’s skit trolling Barack Obama’s health care initiatives also resurfaced.

This is absolutely disgusting! WTF do they think is funny about Obama Care! Do they know that the Affordable Care Act and Obama care are the same or are they stupid too like other MAGATs! If you haven’t already block and boycott Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley now! 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/xM2SzmBUOd — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) April 21, 2025

An Instagram user commented, “Carrie was mocking Obamacare and is a firm MAGA supporter- I couldn’t care less about her voice sounds…it’s not a voice of reason or love.”

Another said, “Ms Underwood supports MAGA & joked about Obamacare at an awards show.”

The controversial incident unfolded during the 2014 Country Music Association Awards.

“President Obama does not care about Postpartum Taylor Swift Disorder,” Paisley said to the crowd, before Underwood responded: “I’m pretty sure that’s why the Democrats lost the Senate.”

During the show, Paisley lightheartedly apologized to those who had tuned in to watch “Black-ish,” which typically aired at the same time. “In the meantime, I hope you’re all enjoying White-ish,” he said.

Among the critics who reacted to Underwood’s Easter show was one who wrote, “I used to admire you. Very talented. Grounded in your roots. Seemingly kind. But the moment you decided your faith and beliefs should apply to everyone else, I lost total respect.”