‘Shame On You’: Carrie Underwood Still Under Fire After Trump Inauguration Performance as Fans Accuse Her of Deleting Criticism

The two-month wave of backlash Carrie Underwood has faced for her Donald Trump inauguration performance is seemingly dying down. For the first time in weeks, praise for the country music sensation on Instagram exceeds the comments bashing the superstar.

Underwood, 42, posted a video promoting the final shows of “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency,” which ends on April 12. Her stay at the Resorts World Theatre kicked off in 2021.

Carrie Underwood (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/WireImage)

Several fans commented on the March 12 post sharing that they already had tickets for closing day, some raved about how phenomenal the show is, and plenty of others complimented the singer’s talents and beauty.

Among the flattering messages was one that read, “Wow. You are absolutely Beautiful and Breathtaking.” A second stated, “It was a great show !!!!!” A third person gushed, “You are the Greatest Singer of All Time. I don’t care at all if you are country. We just need new music from you ASAP.”

However, a small pool of Instagram users was fixated on their disapproval of her Jan. 20 performance in the nation’s capital. One skeptic in particular theorized that her post should have been the target of more hate comments than were present. That person boldly typed, “She’s deleting negative comments. Thin-skinned Caren.”

What has happened to you? you’ve sold out your principles, your Christian values. Very disappointed.

Someone else upset over the inauguration appearance angrily wrote, “We don’t care you insurrection Barbie.” She was even called a “MAGA snake” and told, “Shame on you! You sold your soul to a felon. I’m really missing American Idol this year, but with you as a judge, I pass.”

Underwood won the singing competition show during its fourth cycle in 2005. She returned to the ABC network program, which returned for its 23rd season with the alum as judge, on March 9.

Leading up to the premiere, a flood of viewers claimed they would boycott the show over her involvement.

Underwood has not publicly addressed the fallout over her support of Trump’s return to office.

And despite speculative reports alleging “American Idol” producers have been keeping a lid on the rumored tensions on set, showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick implied that there were no issues with the judge’s decision to sing “America the Beautiful” at the historical event.

The country singer told The Wrap, “Katy Perry, who was a judge on our show, sang at the last inauguration as well, so isn’t that great that two ‘American Idol’ judges sang at the last two inaugurations?… She held her own, and she remained cool, calm and collected, and I think a lot of that has to do with ‘Idol’ and all of her live experience, starting at a young age, being on live television for ‘Idol.’”