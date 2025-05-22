‘Looks Like He … Dropped 20-30 Pounds’: Steve Harvey’s Unrecognizable Look in ‘Sharp’ New Suit Has Fans Calling Him ‘Slim’

Steve Harvey, 68, is preparing for the upcoming season of “Celebrity Family Feud” by showing off his fashion sense.

The comedian and host looked sharp while posing in a two-slide photo carousel shared in a May 21 Instagram post to promote the syndicated game show.

He wore a custom wide-legged black Amiri suit with a white button-down shirt, styled by longtime stylist Elly Karamoh, while posing in a stairwell. He also wore a flower corsage on the left of his blazer, but it seems that fans’ attention was mostly drawn to Harvey’s slimmed down look.

Steve Harvey’s sleek new look in a suit sparks concern among fans. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In addition to applause for his sleek look, Instagram users also gave their thoughts on his apparent slender build.

“Yeah, you’re wearing that suit!! Very sharp!” one person wrote in the Instagram comment section. Similarly, one person sang Harvey’s praises by writing, “Alright den, SLIM.”

However, less-impressed commenters went right to making assumptions about Harvey’s appearance.

“Is it just me, or he looks way skinnier than before?” one individual asked about Havrey’s physique.

Stylist Karamoh earned praise when a fan posted, “This [is] why you can’t be mad @elly30 when he ain’t catching the fish right. He said this what you pay me for boss!”

Karamoh also shared a video of his client’s look on his Instagram page, where viewers got a closer look at the star of “The Steve Harvey Show.”

“Damn Steve! Looks like he also leaned out dropped 20-30 pounds I see! Looking Fantastic,” said one person.

“The looks are fabulous. Steve you’ve dropped some lbs big time !!!” noted a fifth person.

Harvey and Karamoh recently made waves online when a moment from their fishing expedition garnered a lot of attention on Instagram. Footage of Steve light-heartedly going off on the Paris native amassed over 27,000 likes on the app.

“Under the fish! You keep putting it on top!” the Original Kings of Comedy” star screamed at Karamoh for struggling to net a fish before yelling, “Give me the godd-mn net! F— wrong with you!?!”

Harvey joked that he regretted inviting Karamoh to fish at his Georgia ranch. He called the experience his “worst idea.” However, Karamoh captioned his own photo, “I went fishing in the country for the first time & I [caught] a mf fish. It went so successful to me! Let @iamsteveharveytv tell it, ‘it was a disaster.’”

With his #StayTuned Instagram tease of the return of “Family Feud” for new installments, Harvey is set to continue his 15-year tenure as the face of the long-running TV franchise.

The verified “Family Feud” Instagram account announced “Celebrity Family Feud” will start airing again on July 10 on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

Previous seasons of the Harvey-hosted “Celebrity Family Feud” featured contestants such as Toni Braxton, Keke Palmer, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Vivica A. Fox, Gayle King, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Harvey’s family including his wife, Marjorie Harvey, his sons and daughters as well as Marjorie’s mother, Doris Bridges, have all made multiple appearances on the show including during a 2017 episode of season four featuring the male and female showdown.

He became the sixth host in “Family Feud” history. When the “Kings of Comedy” star took over the gig in 2010, he followed Richard Dawson, Ray Combs, Louie Anderson, Richard Karn, and John O’Hurley.

“They allow me to put my own little stamp on the show,” Harvey stated on the “TODAY” show in 2024. “I think that’s the magic to this, the interaction with the contestants. I form relationships with them… storylines.”

The “Think Like a Man” author and movie director also spoke about his iconic facial expressions from the show.

Harvey added, “When I was a little boy, when all I dreamed about was being on TV, I was practicing my TV show in the mirror. And all I would do in that mirror was make faces.”