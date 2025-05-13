‘Give Me the Godd-mn Net!’: Steve Harvey Cusses Out Longtime Stylist for Slip-Up During Fishing Trip, Call It the ‘Worst Idea’

Steve Harvey’s recent fishing expedition with fashion stylist Elly Karamoh did not go quite as planned.

Harvey, 68, posted a video with Karamoh, 32, on his Instagram page on May 12. The short clip featured the comedian going off on the Paris-bred influencer.

Steve Harvey had his Instagram followers laughing after sharing a video of his fashion stylist’s fishing fail. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“Under the fish! You keep putting it on top!” Harvey yelled at Karamoh as the stylist attempted to net a fish on the other end of the line from the fishing pole Harvey was holding.

The “Family Feud” host then demanded, “Give me the godd-mn net! F— wrong with you!?!” Karamoh fell over laughing before saying, “We got it.”

Harvey then turned towards the camera in shock while Karamoh continued to crack up on the ground. Despite the struggle, the two guys did end up with a freshly-caught fish.

“Man, when I tell you I regret inviting my wardrobe stylist to fish at my ranch. #WorstIdea,” Harvey wrote in his Instagram caption. The Daytime Emmy Award winner added a face with tears of joy emoji.

Karamoh posted the moment to his Instagram page, too. His caption read, “I went fishing in the country for the first time & I [caught] a mf fish. It went so successful to me! Let @iamsteveharveytv tell it, ‘it was a disaster.’”

Other Instagram users had a field day with Harvey and Karamoh’s hysterical interaction at the 1,600-acre Steve & Marjorie Harvey Legacy Ranch in Upson County, Georgia, which is about one hour south of Atlanta.

“This is the kind of content we need, Steve,” one fan stated. Another person wrote, “I’ve watched this 6 times!! HILARIOUS! He screamed like a girl.”

“He tired and the fish tired! Both laying to the side, out of breath,” a third commenter joked. A fourth offered, “Uncle Steve’s mustache almost came off cussing that hard!! He was frustrating the hell outta you.”

On Karamoh, a commenter said, “He’s out of breath and laying like he’s the poor fish.” Plus, Harvey’s surprised reaction sparked responses like, “The way he stared at dude then [turned] to the cameraman.”

Harvey has been open about his love for outdoor activities. A television special titled “Steve Harvey’s Camp: Building Men, Inspiring Dreams” premiered on Dr. Phil’s Merit TV in December 2024.

“For over 15 years, we have hosted the camp and provided father figures to thousands of young men, which would not be possible without volunteers who donate their time and partners who support our mission,” Harvey said about the show in a statement to People.

Fishing has been a family tradition in the Harvey household for years. “The Original Kings of Comedy” star’s spouse, Marjorie Harvey, shared her own outing with Steve in July 2022.

“Fishing with your wife. Steve be so patient… even when I’m being hard-headed,” Marjorie wrote on Instagram. The Memphis native showed off what she caught before tossing it back in the water.

As for Karamoh, the former Art Institute of Atlanta student appeared to be a novice at the sport of fishing. However, his eye for fashion was the talent that led him to work with the Harveys in 2019.

Karamoh not only styles Steve, but he also assists in picking out outfits for model and socialite, Lori Harvey, the comedian’s 28-year-old adoptive daughter with his third spouse.

“Marjorie and Steve Harvey believed in me and my vision before many,” Karamoh told “Harper’s Bazaar” in 2022. “And I am forever in debt to them. Besides Mr. Harvey being my client, he is also my mentor and a great example of a father figure.”

The Atlanta resident added, “I’ve known Lori’s style for a while and enjoyed past stylist work with her, but have always had opinions on what I’d do differently.” Karamoh’s client list has also included celebrities such as Ciara, Khloe Kardashian, and La La Anthony.