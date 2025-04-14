‘How Did You Get So Thin?’: Serena Williams Flaunts ‘Snatched’ Waist In New Skirt Nearly One Year After She Struggled to Fit In a Denim Skirt

Serena Williams is missing a waist!

Fans took notice of her much slimmer figure when the 23-time Grand Slam winner shared a video filled with photos of her and her older sister Lyndrea Price. The siblings were looking dolled up for an unspecified occasion that appeared to have a flower theme.

Price wore an all-red glittery dress and a floral crown. Her sister, on the other hand, had on a floral corset with a pink skirt.

“Have you met my sister? She’s the one in Red…. Me- I stick to pink,” Williams noted in her caption. Many fans in her comment section simply commented on how great Williams looked, but others couldn’t help but mention her thinner frame.

Serena Williams surprises fans with new slimmer waist. (Photo: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

“So Tiny now whooska,” wrote one person in the comments as another said, “Girl you look snatched.”

A third wrote, “Our girl Serena has lost all her baby meat.” Meanwhile, a fourth bluntly asked, “How did u get sooo thin? U both look fantastic!!!”

Since giving birth to her second daughter Adira Ohanian in August 2023, Williams has been active. According to her Instagram, she began focusing on her fitness less than two months after giving birth.

She had some personal milestones she wanted to reach with her fitness journey. One of those goals was to fit into the Valentino denim skirt that she purchased while she was pregnant. For the past year, the 43-year-old aimed to fit this skirt, and she recently reached her goal.

She shared the first video in January 2024, which she captioned “The Diary of a Denim skirt.” She was already aware that it wasn’t going to fit, but she wanted to share the moment with her followers. Pulling it around her waist, the skirt failed to make it past her buttocks.

As she tried it on, Williams candidly admitted that she wasn’t as disciplined as she should have been to reach her goal. She said, “I mean, honestly, I should have been able to fit it by now, but I ran into some — I got distracted for about a month, and so I’m about a month behind.”

She later added, “Alright, I feel like if I go to the gym and get fit I’ll be able to fit it in a month.”

Five months later, Williams tried on the skirt once again, and while it still did not fit, there was major progress. She could now pull the skirt up over her derrière and up to her waist. She could even button it. But what the mother of two could not do is zip it closed.

Adding Ginuwine’s 2003 song “In Those Jeans” to the video, Williams held a positive outlook. After thanking her followers for joining her on the “very long journey” she said, “I might need to check back in another few weeks. So I’m not as sad. I’m not even disappointed.”

She added, “I might have to do one more video. Hopefully, the next one is the one.”

And she was right! Williams ended the year in December 2024 by meeting her goal. In the video, three women she knew were on the bed watching her try on the item for “The ‘Jean Skirt’ finale.”

Two of the women guessed that the skirt would not only fit but that it might be too loose and need to get taken in. The third woman predicted that the skirt would fit perfectly.

Williams stepped one foot into the skirt and said, “Oh, that feels better already,” before pulling it all the way up and securing it. She did have some wriggle room in the back, as the two women predicted.

After checking herself out in the mirror Williams said, “It just fits though. Like an ounce more, it wouldn’t fit.”