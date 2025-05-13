‘He’s Probably Looking for His Next Girlfriend’: Bill Belichick Caught Kissing Former Miss Massachusetts Just After 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Loses Pageant — Fans Can’t Believe It

Former NFL coach Bill Belichick was front row to watch his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, compete for the 2025 Miss Maine USA crown.

Hudson failed to take home the title of Miss Maine, instead settling for second runner-up at the two-day beauty pageant held in Portland’s Holiday Inn by the Bay on May 10 and 11.

The ex-cheerleader for Bridgewater State University made headlines for placing third, but a behind-the-scenes moment from the event featuring the University of North Carolina head football has gained a lot of attention too.

According to the New York Post, 73-year-old Belichick greeted the 2024 Miss Massachusetts winner, Melissa Sapini, 22, with a kiss on the cheek as she approached him. While it’s customary for past pageant winners to return in full regalia to support the new titleholders, Sapini’s reason for attending this particular event remains unclear.

UNC head coach Bill Belichick was filmed kissing Miss Massachusetts on the cheek at his girlfriend Jordon Hudson’s 2025 Miss Maine USA pageant. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Sapini represents the state where Belichick established a professional football dynasty by leading the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl championships between 2002 and 2019.

Footage of Belichick’s interaction with Sapini was shared online on May 11. Many Instagram users focused on wondering how Hudson reacted to Bill’s peck for the reigning Miss Massachusetts.

“Uhhhh… someone is going to be jealous, especially after losing the pageant,” one commenter suggested on the social media app.

Another person referred to Hudson conceivably getting angry over the kiss by posting, “You know she’s pissed.” A third joked, “He’s probably looking for his next [girlfriend].”

The Post also published a picture of Belichick and Hudson leaving the Holiday Inn on May 11 and a picture of the couple smiling while driving away from the Miss Maine competition.

Readers voiced their opinions about Belichick supporting his much younger girlfriend’s attempt to win Miss Maine in the outlet’s comment section.

“Belichick looks like an old fool. Pretty sad,” expressed a poster, which led to a response that read, “He looks pretty happy.”

A Hudson detractor took joy in her losing Miss Maine to 2025 winner Shelby Howell, writing, “Glad she didn’t win. We’d be having to watch her wearing her crown at football games.”

Another said, “This whole relationship is an embarrassing mess. Belichick should be ashamed of his lunatic association with this woman. If her intent was truly romantic, they would stop making a spectacle of themselves.”

Hudson previously took home the first runner-up honor in the 2024 Miss Maine pageant. The former New England Hair Academy cosmetology school student expressed excitement about wanting to serve as the Pine Tree State’s representative this year.

“Happy International Pageant Day. I couldn’t think of a better day to share with the world that I will be competing for Miss Maine USA 2025; representing my hometown, Hancock,” Jordon captioned an Instagram post.

After celebrating International Pageant Day on April 8 and Belichick’s 73rd birthday on April 16, the month ended with intense scrutiny on Hudson’s association with the NFL’s record-setting coach.

Belichick’s interview for “CBS This Morning” in late April went über-viral after Hudson interrupted host Tony Dokoupil from asking “The Art of Winning” author how he met his new love interest.

A statement from @CBSNews on the interview with Mr. Bill Belichick: pic.twitter.com/1rpcZjCOUw — CBS News PR (@CBSNewsPress) April 30, 2025

On April 30, Hudson uploaded an email written by Belichick where he complained about the negative press coverage during the media tour to promote his book. Additionally, he claimed CBS agreed to only focus on the memoir for the Dokoupil sitdown.

“Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book,” Belichick stated. “Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview.”

He continued, “I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book.”

“After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion,” Belichick concluded his statement.

CBS News denied making any such arrangement with the couple. A spokesperson for the network stated, “When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview. There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher.”

Bill Belichick will sit down with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America this Friday on ABC 👀 pic.twitter.com/bdGfyBKq8B — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 11, 2025

Recently, speculation arose claiming Hudson had been blocked from entering the University of North Carolina’s football facility after emails revealed Belichick requested she be included in all correspondence from the institution’s communication department.

UNC denied the allegations that Hudson was prohibited from certain spaces in the Chapel Hill-based school. A statement read, “While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities.”

ABC announced Belichick will take part in his first interview since the “CBS This Morning” debacle. “Good Morning America” co-host and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan will speak to the the Nashville-born sports icon live on May 16.

Belichick reportedly first met Hudson in February 2021 during an airplane flight from Massachusetts to Florida. They made their red-carpet debut at The Museum Gala in New York City in December 2024 after he ended a 16-year relationship with Linda Holliday in 2023.