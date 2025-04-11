‘Grandpa Will Pay for Her to Win’: Bill Belichick’s Young Lover Accused of Using His Money and ‘Connections’ as She Enters Miss Maine Pageant

Beauty queen and recent college graduate Jordon Hudson is reaching for the crown once again, but critics claim she’s got a legendary football coach in her corner pulling strings.

Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend has set her sights on becoming Miss Maine USA 2025. She announced her pageant bid just days after confirming the 48-year age gap between herself and the former New England Patriots mastermind.

The former Bridgewater State University cheerleader, who finished as first runner-up in last year’s competition, shared her intentions on Wednesday to represent her hometown of Hancock on the state pageant stage.

Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old lover has announced that she will be competing for the second time in the Miss Maine beauty pageant. Social media believes she thinks she will win because of her relationship with the multi-millionaire. (Photos: @billbelichick / Instagram ; @jordan / Instagram)

The announcement came a few months after Hudson confirmed her real age and attempted to clarify the nature of the 48-year gap between herself and the NFL icon, who will celebrate his 73rd birthday next week.

Hudson made her announcement via Instagram, sharing a photograph of herself dressed in a crown and Miss Hancock USA sash.

“Happy International Pageant Day. I couldn’t think of a better day to share with the world that I will be competing for Miss Maine USA 2025; representing my hometown Hancock,” she wrote.

Her small coastal town has a population of just 2,466, according to the 2020 census.

Jordan Hudson boldly announces her intentions to run for Miss Maine USA 2025 on Happy International Pageant Day. (Instagram @jordan)

“Well now she thinks she has the connections to ensure a win,” one Daily Mail reader commented after the publication shared news of Hudson’s pageant aspirations.

Another quipped, “Her grandpa will pay for her to win,” highlighting the persistent speculation that Belichick’s influence and resources might play a role in Hudson’s pageant career.

The former cheerleader has been teasing her pageant preparations for weeks, recently sharing a mirror selfie in a green bikini and silver heels as part of her training regimen on Instagram, according to New York Post.

If successful in her bid for the Miss Maine crown, Hudson could advance to compete in Miss USA 2025, potentially raising her profile significantly beyond the local pageant circuit.

Critics have been quick to suggest ulterior motives behind Hudson’s relationship with Belichick.

“I think this move is an attempt to help build ‘her brand.’ She is very beautiful, but does she really want to spend an entire year doing appearances all over Maine? This title could make her current jet-set lifestyle much more difficult,” one skeptic wrote.

Another added sarcastically, “I bet there are no other contestants who have on their list of accomplishments that she has been smashing a wealthy seasoned citizen.”

Despite the criticism, the couple has worked diligently to present their relationship as genuine.

The pair, according to the New York Post, met in unusual circumstances aboard a flight in 2021, where the coach autographed Hudson’s “Deductive Logic” textbook.

Since then, they’ve become increasingly public, with Hudson frequently sharing glimpses of their life together on social media.

Their May-December romance has drawn significant attention since becoming public last June, though the couple reportedly began dating three years ago.

In February, they walked the red carpet together at the NFL Honors during Super Bowl week and even appeared in a Dunkin’ commercial. Hudson was also spotted wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring on her left hand during these events, sparking engagement rumors that neither has officially confirmed or denied.

Hudson has shared their unexpected common interests, particularly their mutual love of nature and seagulls.

“Never in my life did I think I would come across somebody who loved sky rats and the Great State of Maine as much as I did, but alas, here we are,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of them feeding seagulls together.

The former cheerleader has directly addressed critics of their relationship, particularly those focused on their significant age difference.

In a Valentine’s Day post, she wrote, “We do not need to justify ‘why’ we love a particular person,” dismissing notions that love is connected to appearances or wealth and insisting that “love is not to be judged.”

Belichick has embraced his new chapter following his departure from the New England Patriots, where he won six Super Bowls.

Now in a coaching role at the University of North Carolina, he recently invited Hudson to the UNC practice facility to meet rapper Lil Wayne, which she described as a “bucket list item.”

The Miss Maine USA preliminary show is scheduled for May 10, 2025, with the final competition the following day.

As Hudson prepares for her second attempt at the crown, the controversy surrounding her relationship with one of football’s most decorated coaches continues to follow her—whether that spotlight helps or hinders her pageant aspirations remains to be seen.