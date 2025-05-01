Bill Belichick’s 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Slammed for Controlling Interview, Then Sending Email Demanding Conversations Center on Career Not Their Relationship

Legendary football coach Bill Belichick, 73, has made more headlines recently for his association with Jordon Hudson, 24, than his new job leading the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

Speculation about Belichick and Hudson’s romantic relationship came under more fire after the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach sat down for a discussion with “CBS Sunday Morning.”

Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old lover has announced that she will be competing for the second time in the Miss Maine beauty pageant. Social media believes she thinks she will win because of her relationship with the multi-millionaire. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

When CBS correspondent Tony Dokoupil began asking Belichick about his current love life, Hudson quickly interrupted to steer the questions away from how they originally met.

“We’re not talking about this,” Hudson demanded as she oversaw the conversation from off-camera. That awkward interaction went viral on April 27.

An NBC Sports report claimed Hudson repeatedly cut in on behalf of Belichick throughout the CBS interview. Mike Florio wrote, “It’s our understanding that CBS decided to include that one specific instance because it wasn’t a one-time thing.”

Once clips of Hudson’s internet-breaking moment spread across social media, Belichick supporters expressed concern about the former New England Patriots coach.

According to the New York Post, people close to Belichick are also worried about the “The Art of Winning” book author. Apparently, his friends see the relationship with Hudson as “alarming.”

One unnamed purported source told the outlet that Hudson is viewed as a “runaway train.” On Hudson allegedly controlling Belichick’s life and career, an insider stated, “She saw an opening and she took it.”

“This guy is known as being such a strong voice and in many ways autocratic — and here he is becoming mush in her hands and letting her direct everything,” the source added. “She is so much younger, so inexperienced, and so lacking in perspective and professionalism.”

New York Post readers had a lot to say about Belichick and Hudson’s questionable romance. The pair’s 48-year age gap was one of the main talking points on the tabloid website.

“I am sure she is [a] well-adjusted woman in a healthy relationship with a man who could be theoretically her great-grandfather,” read one comment.

A second person wrote, “The fact that Jordan is looking for media attention and the one steering the relationship is not unusual with someone with Belechick’s high profile. But the minute it starts to affect his performance as a coach, she will be cut loose.”

“Bill has got himself into a bad situation; I think he was blinking code for help during the interview,” a third commenter expressed.

However, one person supported Belichick’s bond with Hudson, posting, “He worked hard for his millions, how he wants to spend them is his business, period,” about the sports icon with an estimated $70 million net worth.

Previously, “Pablo Torre Finds Out” sports podcaster Pablo Torre claimed Hudson served as Belichick’s representative to secure her placement alongside him and Ben Affleck in a Dunkin’ commercial for Super Bowl LIX that aired in February 2025.

Hudson also faced scrutiny in March 2025 when The Assembly digital magazine reported that the former Bridgewater State University cheerleader inserted herself into Belichick’s job at UNC.

Then in December 2024, Belichick sent an email to UNC Senior Associate Athletic Director Robbi Pickeral Evans requesting that Hudson be added to all correspondence between him and the communication staff.

“Robbi, thank you for the e-mail. I am including Jordon on this email so she can also keep up with our postings. Can you include her on anything you send to me? Thank you. BB,” Belichick wrote.

bill belichick asked unc staff to copy his girlfriend on every email they send him pic.twitter.com/47OXH77DP4 — Matt Hartman (@themhartman) March 13, 2025

Yet another Belichick email has been made public since the CBS interview. On April 30, Hudson shared an April 10-dated email about media coverage Belichick sent to his staff on her Instagram page.

“I don’t think this is fantastic, but it probably will hype the book, which is clearly the ongoing theme here,” Belichick wrote. “This is about what I expected from the media.”

Belichick also complained about an unspecified “clickbait” article written about him to promote his book “The Art of Winning” in the email. He called for the ability to approve stories and their headlines.

“These appearances will, no doubt, want to focus on whatever negatives they can extract from the book, and all the current events that don’t have anything to do with the book, but are most relevant to their ‘ratings’ and their agenda (which is not mine),” Belichick scolded.

He concluded the email, “I have, at times reluctantly, gone along with the title, cover, and language in the book. I am not going to be the conductor of a hype train in the book promotion – we have enough hype to work with. I hope we can get on the same page in promoting the book authentically.”

Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend shares email about his book. (Photo: @jordon/Instagram)

While Hudson refused to allow Belichick to talk about how they initially met on “CBS Sunday Morning,” they reportedly first ran into each other during a February 2021 airplane flight from Massachusetts to Florida.

Hudson was still in college at the time. Belichick allegedly signed her “Deductive Logic” textbook during that introduction. Meanwhile, he was still dating former sports correspondent and Bill Belichick Foundation executive director Linda Holliday.

Belichick and Holliday’s 16-year relationship ended in 2023. Before that, the three-time AP NFL Coach of the Year was married to Debby Clarke from 1977 to 2006. Clarke is the mother of Belichick’s three adult children.

In December 2024, Belichick and Hudson made their official red-carpet debut at The Museum Gala in New York City. The pair has supposedly been discussing marriage with a prenuptial agreement as part of that dialogue.

By 2024, Belichick and Hudson had already become the butt of jokes at star-studded events. Retired Patriots player Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski put the pair on blast at “The Roast of Tom Brady” Netflix special in May of that year.

“Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked. But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School, you were scouting your new girlfriend,” Gronkowski joked.

In addition, hip-hop superstar Cordozar “Snoop Dogg” Broadus Jr. took direct comical shots at Belichick and Hudson over their nearly 50-year age difference at the NFL Honors show in February 2025.

“I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time. I remember back when the Cowboys was good, I remember back when the Chiefs was bad,” Snoop said, before adding, “I remember… when Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”