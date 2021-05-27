‘I Left Bad Boy’: Cassie Talks Going Independent Following Her Breakup with Diddy and Whirlwind Marriage to Alex Fine

Cassie’s life has been looking on the up and up lately. Not only has she gotten married, and has become a mother of two in the last two years, but the singer has also revealed that she is now an independent artist.

On Wednesday, May 19, she appeared as a guest on Ciara’s “Level Up Radio” on Apple Music, where she talked about where her music career stands currently. Cassie, who ended her decades-long relationship with Diddy, who is also the owner of Bad Boy Records, said, “I left Bad Boy. I was able to get out of my deal. So now I’m independent.” She confessed that the decision to get out of her contract is “just very different from the start.” The 34-year-old had been working with the record label for some time, releasing her first hit single “Me & U” and her album with the company in 2006.

Cassie Ventura and Sean “Diddy” Combs attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

“It’s so different. And I mean, even now I’m just in a different place in my life,” she said. Within two months of ending her long-term relationship with Diddy, Cassie began dating her personal trainer Alex Fine in early 2019. By June 2019, the pair announced that they were pregnant with their first child. The couple wasted no time because by August they were engaged, and, in September, they said their “I Dos.”

Cassie went on to explain why being autonomous is “the place to be.” She said, “You could do whatever you want. You could wake up tomorrow and be like, ‘Okay, I want to record four records. And then put them out and it’s mine. And what you going to say.”

Ciara agreed, knowing exactly how Cassie feels. In 2019, Ciara launched her own record label called Beauty Marks Entertainment, and, thanks to her husband, Russell Wilson, she has ownership over her masters. She told Cassie, “And you don’t feel the pressure of like having to wait on if someone’s going to like something or have to wait on someone else to make a decision for you. You get to make the decision for yourself. And that’s true girl empowerment right there.”

Cassie hasn’t said if she is planning to release another album anytime soon, but, for now, it looks like she is continuing to enjoy her new life as a mom and wife.