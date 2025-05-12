‘Let’s Look at Fraud!’: Jasmine Crockett Shreds Marjorie Taylor Greene Again, Derails Hearing With Insider Trading Accusation

The escalating feud between Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democrat Jasmine Crockett — two outspoken political firebrands from opposite sides of the aisle — boiled over again Friday, as Crockett derailed a subcommittee hearing led by Greene with pointed accusations of insider trading.

They are, in some ways, very similar: Anti-establishment outsiders not afraid to speak their minds, uninterested in tracking to the middle, unbothered by whom they might offend.

But it’s those similarities that have also made Greene and Crockett bitter rivals engaged in an ever-evolving feud that is as personal as it is partisan.

LEFT: U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) participates in a meeting of the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on January 31, 2023, in Washington, DC. RIGHT: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) questions witnesses about the CBP One app during a hearing of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on June 06, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photos: Getty Images)

On Friday, Crockett, assisted by Texas congressman Greg Casar, threw a wrench into a Department of Government Efficiency subcommittee hearing on transgender athletes competing in fencing and other sports as they attempted to breathe new life into an old allegation of insider trading leveled against Greene, the committee’s chair.

“We’re here because Chairwoman Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks that if she picks on vulnerable people like trans folks, she can avoid having a discussion about the allegations of insider trading against her,” Casar said.

But it was Crockett who put the proceedings on hold with her broadside against Greene.

“Let’s look at fraud,” Crockett said. “We could investigate whether the White House and members of this subcommittee engaged in insider trading and market manipulation. Maybe it’s a coincidence that the chairwoman brought hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of stock the day before Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs, but I guess we’ll never know.”

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina asked that Crockett’s words be stricken from the record, saying she was “alleging a criminal act.” The hearing was suspended to review Crockett’s remarks before Greene called the meeting back to order.

Greene said it was important to move on “in the interest of making sure that we stay on track, instead of getting sidetracked by Democrats’ nonstop fake accusations.”

But are the accusations without merit?

Greene purchased tens of thousands of dollars in stock in a number of struggling companies between April 2 and 9, when President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement and subsequent pause led to large shifts in the stock market. Greene insisted the trades were conducted by an independent financial adviser.

“That’s something that my portfolio manager does for me, and he did a great job,” the congresswoman told the Georgia Recorder last month. “Guess what he did? He bought the dip.”

Proving what Greene knew and when she knew it would require an investigation that probably isn’t going to happen. But the whole insider trading question was not the issue as much as Greene using the committee’s time to probe transgender issues, well beyond its jurisdiction.

One day earlier, Greene lost her cool with Democrats, banging her gavel 45 times at one point as she struggled to maintain order. Crockett asked, “Is the chairwoman allowed to editorialize before every speaker on the Democratic side speaks, or is that part of her time, which we know that she went over?”

Crockett and Greene’s feud dates back to May 2024, during a DOGE hearing on … transgender issues. Greene mocked Crockett’s “fake eyelashes,” leading the Texas congresswoman to shoot back with her description of Greene’s “bleach-blond badly built butch body.”