‘Butched-Bodied Bigot!’: Angry Protesters Swarm Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Town Hall As Cops Armed with Tasers Muffle Free Speech, Video Shows

Self-styled champion of free speech Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared Tuesday at a tightly controlled town hall where security forces were quick to silence any dissenters.

Speaking in Acworth, Georgia, Greene, a Donald Trump devotee and magnet for controversy, was interrupted often during the meeting with constituents.

According to media reports, at least six people were removed from the event, one by Taser.

Chair of the Subcommittee on Delivering On Government Efficiency (DOGE) U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-SC) presides over a hearing of the House Oversight Subcommittee in the Rayburn House Office Building on February 12, 2025 in Washington, DC.

“While attempting to remove the subjects from the event, officers were threatened, physically resisted, and harmed in the process,” a spokesperson for the city of Acworth said in a statement. “One of those arrested provided identification that placed them outside of Congresswoman Greene’s district.”

Greene warned attendees that if they want to “shout and chant, we will have you removed. … We will not tolerate it.”

“This is a town hall. This is not a political rally. This is not a protest,” she said, a sentiment that contradicts the true spirit of a town hall, where elected representatives are expected to hear from all their constituents, not just supporters.

Greene took a different approach, instructing the crowd, “If you want to sit and listen, you’re welcome to listen.”

🚨 BREAKING: Chaos at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s town hall—an unruly protester just got tased in the middle of her Georgia event.



Because nothing says “small government and free speech” like electrocuting dissent in a public forum. pic.twitter.com/bFxXWQmTVn — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 15, 2025

“Everyone across the aisle, Democrats, Independents, Republicans, this is a good place,” she said, adding, “You have a lot to learn.”

Republicans have been getting an earful at town halls across the country, leading the National Republican Congressional Committee to advise its members against holding such in-person appearances as scenes of outraged constituents went viral.

But this appears to be the first time town hall protesters have been dealt with so authoritatively.

Greene stuck to her usual script of xenophobia and fear-mongering, telling the crowd that “illegal alien criminals, cartels, and terrorists” are living at the U.S. southern border with Mexico and are “all inside the interior of the United States.”

That prompted one attendee to shout, “What about the KKK?”

For anyone questioning or criticizing the police at my townhall last night, the GREAT police officers conducted themselves in textbook fashion and protected every single person there by keeping the peace!!!!!



These protestors were deranged and aggressive and lost control of… pic.twitter.com/O1z1AaK6gj — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 16, 2025

“All inside the interior of the United States,” Greene repeated, as an officer approached the woman.

“The protest is outside,” Greene said. “Thank you very much. Protest is outside.”

“You butch-bodied bigot!” the woman yelled as she was being escorted out. Many in the crowd stood and cheered her removal.

They also applauded when officers tased a male protester after they struggled to restrain and escort him out of the auditorium.

The “butch-bodied bigot” phrase was first used by U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Tex), who, during a particularly tense congressional hearing, was responding to Greene’s dig about her “fake eyelashes.”

People cheer at Marjorie Taylor Greene's town hall as a protester is tazed.



Now we know how the Nazis got into power.pic.twitter.com/hfq4Z2NvO8 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 15, 2025

Commenters who observed the town hall questioned whether Greene is truly the First Amendment zealot she claims to be. In 2023, she joined former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz in a lawsuit alleging free speech infringement against the California cities of Anaheim and Riverside after they canceled fundraisers featuring the two far-right Republicans.

“Oh, she has people who disagree with her tossed out,” said one woman. “She needs to stay cocooned in her safe space.”

Others cheered the opposition.

“The writing is on the wall that we’re not going to accept all of this crap from folks who choose to lie with every breath,” said a commenter identifying as “Former Republican.” “Their time is limited as more and more turn against these pieces.”

But many others noted that Greene’s actions were largely cheered by the audience.

“The crowd applauded when she was removed,” a commenter pointed out. “Let that sink in, kiddo.”