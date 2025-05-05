‘A Very Nasty Attitude’: Jasmine Crockett Calling Out Donald Trump’s Inability to Keep Her Name Out of His Mouth After ‘Low IQ’ Comment Has MAGA Trolls Exploding with Anger

MAGA supporters are once again flooding social media with comments riddled with sexist and racist tropes against Texas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett. President Donald Trump kicked the hornets’ nest, so to speak, by dropping Crockett’s name during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on May 4.

“You sure do have my name in your mouth a lot,” responded Crockett on X, who watched along with millions of other viewers on Sunday. Cue the MAGA backlash, as internet trolls invaded the comments section of Crockett’s post, which now has more than 3 million views and nearly 8,000 responses. Amid messages of support were MAGA trolls spewing invectives, calling Crockett a “ghetto Barbie,” “Little Miss Rachet,” and “a village idiot.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is feeling the wrath of MAGA critics once again. (Credit: Rep. Crockett X Video Screengrab)

During the “Meet the Press” interview, host Kristen Welker asked Trump how he envisions the political landscape after his presidential term is over. “Do you think the MAGA movement can survive without you as its leader?” she asked. Welker followed up with: “What gives you confidence?”

“I think we have tremendous people… I could name 10, 15, 20 people right now just sitting here,” he replied before quickly steering the discussion to Crockett. “And you know what I can’t name? I can’t name one Democrat. I mean, I look at the Democrats, they’re in total disarray. They have a new person named Crockett. I watched her speak the other day. She’s definitely a low-IQ person. And they said she’s the future of the party. I said, ‘You have to be kidding.’ I don’t know what they’re going to do.”

For you to be in charge of the WHOLE country, you sure do have my name in your mouth a lot.



Every time you say my name, you’re reminding the world that you’re terrified of smart, bold Black women telling the truth and holding you accountable.



So keep talking… https://t.co/c9C9bWAPpA — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) May 4, 2025

It didn’t take long for Crockett to weigh in. As they say, there’s no such thing as bad publicity.

“For you to be in charge of the WHOLE country, you sure do have my name in your mouth a lot,” she shot back on X. “Every time you say my name, you’re reminding the world that you’re terrified of smart, bold Black women telling the truth and holding you accountable. So keep talking…”

One critical response, posted by an X user named Patriot Lioness, has 11,000 views. “First off, you don’t tell the truth. Second, you have a big mouth with a very nasty attitude. You really should be referred to the ethics committee for your unprofessional behavior, and for the inciting of violence. By the way, every time you open your mouth, you display a low IQ.”

No one bears the brunt of MAGA trolls like Jasmine Crockett. As you scroll through the comments, they quickly devolve into racist, sexist vitriol. As one observer noted, the congresswoman lives “rent-free in [Trump’s] head” — and clearly also his followers.

“You seem to have a lot of things in your mouth. Truth isn’t one of them,” wrote DjtLoves2.0, followed by the comment, “He snatched your weave live on air.”

User @foreveralone11w quipped, “Please look up the word ‘terrified’ because it obviously doesn’t mean what you think it does, ghetto barbie.”

“You run your mother 24/7 and say nothing worth hearing little Miss Ratchet,” wrote @swampdraindc. Someone named @mousecrackers, told the Democratic representative, “You are an embarrassment to our nation, dear, how a rude, cheap floozie got into Congress is freshly alarming each day!”

Recently, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi warned Crockett to “tread very carefully” over criticism of Tesla and Elon Musk. But whether she’s sparring with Musk, fending off racist remarks by anonymous trolls, or getting jeered by the U.S. president, it’s clear Crockett won’t back down anytime soon.