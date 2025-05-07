‘What Did He Do at the N-Word Parts?’: Viral Video of Saquon Barkley Rapping with White Friends Sparks Debate After Trump Meeting and His Fiancée’s N-Word Scandal

Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley has been enjoying the high life since his team demolished the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX, rubbing elbows with all kinds of political elites and Hollywood A-listers.

However, many on social media are pointing out who Barkley — widely regarded as having one of the greatest single seasons by a running back in NFL history — has been spending time with, and the familiar makeup of the circles he’s often seen in.

Saquon Barkley gets slammed over a video of him rapping with actor Timothée Chalamet and a predominantly white group. (Photo: @saquon/X)



A recent viral video of the 28-year-old rapping in a cluster with actor Timothée Chalamet and a predominantly white group has sparked conversations with fans about his identity and associations. They rapped the lyrics to 50 Cent’s verse on The Game’s song, “Hate It or Love It.”

Barkley, who broke the NFL record for most combined regular season and playoff rushing yards in a single year, eclipsing the 2,500-yard mark, was spotted at the celebrity-packed F1 Miami Grand Prix weekend.

According to Sports Illustrated, he was spotted at the trendy Carbone Miami restaurant, where he crossed paths with the Oscar-nominated actor, 29, resulting in an impromptu kickback and medley that rubbed a few people the wrong way.

He’s “the Black friend” — Drew Comments (@sjs856) May 5, 2025

“I kno exactly what kinda brother saquon is smh,” one person commented on social media after seeing the footage of Barkley rapping alongside Chalamet, who was surrounded by six other white guys, one other Black guy, and a blond woman. Another person replied, “He’s the Black friend.”

What did he do at the n-word parts? Nah we need the next few seconds of this clip? I wanna know who stole his bike?

The moment quickly circulated online, drawing reactions that connected this incident to Barkley’s other recent controversial choices.

Timothée Chalamet and a group of white boys seen with Saquon Barkley rapping the lyrics to The Game’s song, “Hate It or Love It.” (Photos: @filmupdates/X)

The viral video comes after two significant controversies that have surrounded the Penn State alum this year.

In February, shortly after the Eagles’ championship victory, Barkley’s fiancée Anna Congdon faced intense backlash when old tweets again resurfaced showing her repeatedly using the N-word and making other racially insensitive remarks when she was around 13 years old.

Ahead of Super Bowl weekend, controversial tweets from 2012 and 2013 resurfaced showing Congdon — then around 13 years old — using racial slurs, including the N-word. In one of the controversial tweets from 2012 and 2013, she replied to a friend quoting Kanye West lyrics with, “She ain’t messing with no broke n—gas.” A separate tweet read, “Thoroughly enjoyed calling my mom n—ga.”

Though Barkley publicly supported Congdon, with whom he shares two children, the incident raised eyebrows among fans.

More recently, Barkley drew criticism for his decision to participate in the Eagles’ White House celebration when several key teammates, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, opted out.

What raised eyebrows was Barkley’s enthusiasm for spending time with Donald Trump, who has pushed back hard against diversity efforts.

An example is Trump’s “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History” executive order, which targets institutions like the Smithsonian, aiming to gut what he deems too “woke,” liberal, and out of line with conservative values — a clear swipe at Black culture and historical truth.

Reports indicated that Barkley not only attended the official ceremony but also spent the entire day with Trump beforehand, even golfing with the president and traveling on Air Force One.

One X user commented, “Bruh he went to penn state. idk what yall expect,” referring to Barkley’s background at a predominantly white college might explain his comfort in these settings.

Along the same line, one person tweeted, “He a frat bro. That white boy crash out energy in a black athletic man’s body of course he’s going stupid on the court.”

us white boys dont “crash out” we “go berserk” — Ned Torrey (@ned_torrey) May 5, 2025

The criticism continued with another commenter bluntly asserting, “He be letting them say n—ga,” a clear nod to his wife’s history with the racial slur.

Some fans have drawn connections between Barkley’s recent public appearances, past incidents, and his relationships, suggesting there’s something questionable about the company he keeps and how comfortable he seems in certain circles.

Still, Barkley appears unbothered by the online chatter. He continues to carry himself with professionalism and humility, seemingly enjoying this chapter of his life.

Although Barkley has generally avoided the spotlight, his increased visibility after the championship has led to renewed interest in his personal life and public choices, sparking debate across social media platforms.