‘It’s Mandatory In Their Contract’: Saquon Barkley’s Sweet Family Moment Takes a Turn When Disappointed Fans Zoom In on His White Girlfriend

Saquon Barkley is more than just a football player. He’s a family man.

The Philadelphia Eagles running back recently went viral when a cute moment was captured between him, his children, and his girlfriend, Anna Congdon. After helping his team beat the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 7, a video was taken of Barkley going off to the sidelines to greet his family. As expected, many fans thought their reunion was a beautiful one, while others were left stunned.

The clip showed Barkley walking over to his family and first picking up his son Saquon Barkley Jr. His daughter, Jada, is the older of Barkley’s two children and seemed every bit so excited to see her father that she screamed, “Daddy!”

Saquon Barkley and longtime girlfriend Anna Congdon when he was with the New York Giants. (Photo: @annacongdon/Instagram)

“Look what I have for you,” she continued while holding up a pink sign. Barkley bent down and gently placed his son on the ground to get a closer look at the sign. “Go Daddy,” he read aloud.

Then Barkley’s girlfriend enters the frame, and the pair share a brief exchange.

Six-year-old Jada interjected and handed her father a small card. He responded, “Whoa, how cool,” before asking both of his children, “Can daddy get a kiss?”

Barkley first kissed Saquon Jr., 2, on the head and then kissed his daughter when she said, “I love you, Daddy,” before they did their handshake and he responded, “I love you too. Thank you so much for this.”

The interaction was quick but heartwarming. However, what caught some fans off guard was the obvious about Barkley’s girlfriend. Congdon was Caucasian.

Spiritual World’s Instagram page shared the video, and viewers commented with shock.

“Why they always got a yt woman?” asked one commenter.

“Black men get rich head straight to the other side to spread the wealth, that must be in the contract,” a disapproving viewer wrote.

One person said, “It’s mandatory in their contract y’all… Chill,” joking that Black professional football athletes are required to be with white women.

Somebody else wrote, “I was wondering why that baby’s hair was uncombed. Now it makes sense,” referring to Barkley’s daughter, whose braided corn rows appeared fuzzy.

“I was like why that lil girl hair not done then the mom walked up and it all made sense,” another person added, likely referring to her mother not being knowledgeable of how to do Black hair.

“We send our kids to private schools and universities, surround them with wyt girls who are willing to do ANYTHING and I mean ANYTHING and this is what the results are,” a commenter shrugged.

But there were other fans who quieted the noise by celebrating the couple and the family they’ve built together.

“I’m glad he’s with someone he loves, raising those babies in a loving home,” wrote one supporter.

Barkley and Congdon have been together since 2017 after both attended Pennsylvania State University, where Barkley played football. In December of that year, they both attended the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity formal as each other’s dates.