‘Got Biracial Kids and Dropping N Bombs?’: Eagles Star Saquon Barkley’s Fiancée Caught In N-Word Scandal Ahead of Big Game

As Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley prepares for Super Bowl LIX weekend, controversial social media posts from his fiancée Anna Congdon have resurfaced.

Congdon is now 26. The controversial tweets date between 2012 and 2013 when Congdon was around 13 years old, revealing the use of racial slurs and using the N-word in Disney movie titles.

Racist posts from Saquon Barkley’s fiancée, Anna Congdon, resurface ahead of the Super Bowl LIX. (Photos: @annacongdon/Instagram)

Among the alleged posts was a reference to Kanye West’s song “Gold Digger,” where she wrote, “I ain’t saying she a gold digger, but she ain’t messin’ with no broke n—gas.”

The phrase, seemingly part of a running joke among Congdon’s friends, appeared again in June 2013 when a friend said, “Hey my little gold digger,” and Congdon responded with, “She ain’t messing with no broke n—gas.”

In another instance from December 2012, she tweeted a hashtag game involving Disney movies that incorporated the slur, #Replace A DisneyMoviewithN—a. The Cheetah N—a.”

When a friend replied to add an “s” to the slur word, Congdon replied, “S—t, you’re right it’s The Cheetah GirlS #TheCheetahN—S.”

A later tweet from May 2013 referenced her “thoroughly enjoyed calling my mom n—ga.”

These tweets first made headlines in 2018, prompting Congdon to delete much of her Twitter history before 2015. Now, with the resurfaced screenshots re-circulating on social media, the reactions have been mixed.

“The internet undefeated, them receipts always there when you need them fr,” one person commented under a post by It’s Onsite!

One comment read, “Saying all this to date a n—ga named Sayquon is diabolical.”

An X user warned, “I know Saquon barkley’s fiancée bout to lock her IG.”

Congdon’s Instagram page was just as reckless with people referring to her as a bigot in the comment section of her post from February 2024.

In her comment section, some were bashing her for having bi-racial children and saying, “What’s done in the dark comes to light,” and asking, “Do you call your children the N word?”

Another bluntly stated, “Damn, you got biracial kids and dropping N bombs? That’s a damn shame.”

As the controversy brews, some Eagles fans have urged Barkley to stay focused on the game.

Saquon Barkley’s fiancee Anna Congdon faces backlash as past tweets using the N-word have resurfaced. (Photos: @annacongdon/Instagram)

“Saquon baby don’t look at this! Focus on Sunday! Please. Pleaseeeee!” one pleaded.

Another kept the attention on the championship, writing, “WE’LL DEAL WITH HER LATER! GO BIRDS.”

But a Kansas City supporter added, “If the Chiefs win it’s because of this lol.”

The resurfacing of Congdon’s tweets comes as the world gained knowledge about her and Barkley’s engagement, which they recently revealed had actually taken place six months ago, according to the Daily News.

The couple, who met at Penn State in 2016 and started dating in 2017, share two children—daughter Jada, born in 2018, and son Saquon Jr., born in 2022. Their relationship has been in the spotlight for years, especially after Barkley’s recent $37.75 million contract with the Eagles.

Congdon isn’t the only NFL partner facing scrutiny this Super Bowl season.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift has also sparked controversy, particularly among Eagles fans. Some have even gone as far as selling anti-Swift T-shirts in Philadelphia.

The old posts have reignited broader discussions about interracial relationships in the NFL. Kelce, who previously dated sports journalist Kayla Nicole, faced criticism from some fans during their five-year relationship. They broke up in May 2022, a year before he began dating Swift.

Similarly, Barkley and his fiancée’s relationship has drawn attention, with some online users commenting on their interracial family dynamic.

Congdon, who has been a constant presence throughout Barkley’s career, recently celebrated his NFC Championship victory with an Instagram post, writing, “If I could wrap my arms around this memory, I would…”

As Barkley prepares for his first Super Bowl appearance — falling on his 28th birthday — his focus remains on the game.

But as history has shown, the internet never forgets, and the resurfacing of Congdon’s past tweets has once again ignited conversations about race, accountability, and the long-lasting impact of social media.