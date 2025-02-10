‘We Saw Those Tweets’: Saquon Barkley’s Fiancée Turns Off Her Instagram Comments Following Backlash Over Resurfaced N-Word Scandal

On his 28th birthday, Philadelphia Eagles player Saquon Barkley won his first Super Bowl championship after a year with the franchise. But his skills on the field are slightly being overshadowed by his personal life which continues to remain under scrutiny.

The NFL running back won Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs with a score of 40 to 22.

Racist posts from Saquon Barkley’s fiancée, Anna Congdon, resurface ahead of the Super Bowl LIX. (Photo: @annacongdon/Instagram)

Barkley’s 26-year-old fiancée, Anna Congdon, was also at the Big Game to root for the Eagles. However, her mere presence at the NFL’s annual championship game put a focus on the pair’s private affairs.

Barkley and Congdon met as students at Pennsylvania State University. According to People, the college sweethearts revealed they had been engagement for nearly six months just days before Philadelphia won Super Bowl LIX.

“I can’t be the athlete I am and have the success I have so in my career without the help of her,” the NFL running back said about his fiancée. “She’s been super helpful and always has my back, not only in football but throughout life there’s a lot that goes on.”

He continued, “And it’s a beautiful thing because we have two amazing children that [we raised] and we just sit back and laugh sometimes when they’re over there playing and just smile and think about where everything started.”

Despite Barkley applauding his soon-to-be spouse in the press, his romantic partner recently faced backlash for resurfaced social media posts from her teenage years.

Congdon found herself in a web of controversy just days before the Philadelphia Eagles faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Tweets credited to Barkley’s wife-to-be dated from 2012 and 2013 showed an approximately 13-year-old using the N-word repeatedly on the social networking platform then known as Twitter.

She Called The Cheetah Girls “Cheetah Ni**as” Super Bowl-Bound Saquon Barkley's Baby Mama, Anna Congdon, Faces Backlash Over Old Racist Tweets. 😳 pic.twitter.com/mWkX6Pe1RU — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) February 6, 2025

On more than one occasion, the younger Anna referenced hip-hop artist Kanye West’s single “Gold Digger” by quoting the lyrics, “She ain’t messin’ with no broke n——.”

Congdon reportedly tweeted “#Replace A DisneyMoviewithN—. The Cheetah N—.” The former high school basketball player is also accused of tweeting, “I thoroughly enjoy calling my mom n—-.”

Following the re-emergence of those offensive tweets, angry Instagram users flooded Congdon’s page with comments calling out her racially sensitive remarks from when she was a teenager.

Congdon apparently got tired of being asked critical questions such as “Do you call your children the n-word?”

As of Feb. 10, the mother of Barkley’s two children turned off the comments under her Instagram posts.

After the Eagles knocked off the two-time defending champion Chiefs to take home the Super Bowl LIX crown, Barkley shared the special moment with Congdon and their two children.

His family appeared on Fox Sports 1’s post-game show as the hosts sang “Happy Birthday” to Saquon Sr., who turned 28 on the day of the Super Bowl.

Jada made an appearance on the screen and, eventually, Congdon and son S.J. turned up in the segment filmed inside the Caesars Superdome. When asked about watching her fiancé live out of his dream of winning a Super Bowl, Congdon showered her future husband with praise.

“This is everything. He works harder than anyone I ever met and this is the ultimate goal. To see him do this is, this is just my dream to see him do this, living his dream,” a smiling Congdon said.

WHOLESOME: Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna Congdon talks about how proud she is of him.



“This is everything. He works harder than everyone I’ve ever met. To see him do this, this is just my dream to see him do this, living his dream”



🥹🥹🥹



(Via Fox)

pic.twitter.com/EFZPU7R96T — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 10, 2025

Even her comments about supporting Barkley’s lifelong dream faced scrutiny as one X user said, “Her dream is to see someone else living their dream? X to doubt.”

“She’s a r*cist golddigger,” a more blunt person on the app stated about Congdon, referring to the since-deleted posts on her page. A second critic referenced her past racist messages, by writing, “We saw those tweets bihh.”

Congdon and Barkley did have defenders. A fan of the couple exclaimed, “Love this for them!!” while someone else added, “That man is winning in life and watch the haters come in 3. 2. 1…”

Additionally, one person took a shot at chart-topping singer and Chiefs player Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The tweet read, “Never have those words fell out of Taylor’s mouth. Future Mrs. Barkley is a class act like her future husband!”

Barkley and Congdon began dating in 2017 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Jada Clare Barkley, on April 24, 2018. Their son, Saquon “S.J.” Barkley Jr., arrived in Sept. 2022.