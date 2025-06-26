‘He Doesn’t Look Interested’: Larsa Pippen Drops Bombshell About Her and 31-Year-Old Boyfriend’s Future as Cameras Zoom In on His Reaction

Marriage is on the table again for Larsa Pippen and her new boyfriend Jeff Coby, but there seems to be some hesitation on his part.

On Wednesday, June 25, “The Real Housewives of Miami” star appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” where she chatted about the future of her and Coby’s relationship.

The conversation about wedding bells came up when host Andy Cohen spotlighted the former pro ball player in the audience.

“Before we get into tonight’s episode I want to say hi to your boyfriend Jeff Coby,” he said as the audience welcomed him with applause. Cohen added, “Wow, I mean this is major. I mean this is really official if you’re sitting here with Larsa.”

After some in-between chatter, Cohen unhesitatingly asked the couple if they think they will get married in the future. Silence fell across the room as Pippen, 50, and Coby, 31, stared at each other with awkward smiles. After a while, even a few audience members chuckled until Pippen finally broke the silence with an answer.

Looking at Coby, she said, “Uh, I think so.”

For confirmation Cohen responded, “You think so?”

Pippen answered, “Yeah, yeah.”

Cohen with a shocked expression said, “Wow! That’s big.”

Pippen, who seemed more settled, turned to Cohen and said, “Yeah, I found my twin.”

“You found your twin. All right,” Cohen said.

It’s not clear why the new couple were so hesitant to answer the question about tying the knot, especially since at least one of them spoke with more confidence on the subject previously.

Just last month, TMZ’s paparazzi caught them walking hand in hand in Miami and when approached with questions about their relationship Coby stated: “We’re getting married in November 2025!”

During the interaction, Pippen silently covered her mouth and closed her eyes as if she were embarrassed.

But the former Ivy League player continued. “We’re getting married. It’s going to be a beautiful marriage. November 2025,” he said. He then amended that by saying the two actually are going to get hitched in 2026.

For extra clarity, the paparazzi asked if that meant he was proposing now. Coby answered, “I can’t tell you when I’m going to propose.”

It’s been weeks since that May 4 moment, and Coby still appears to be smitten with Pippen. When Cohen asked what he liked about her he said, “She’s just one of the best humans I’ve ever met in my life. And she’s so sweet, intelligent, caring. Like what’s there not to love about her?”

Pippen revealed on the show that the two were in their seventh month of dating, but according to TMZ they just met in January at a mutual friend’s party.

As for marriage, Pippen has previously walked down the aisle and exchanged vows with former Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen. The two were wed for 19 years. Together they welcomed four children: Scotty Pippen Jr., 24, Preston Pippen, 22, Justin Pippen, 19, and 16-year-old, Sophia Pippen.

More than a year after their divorce was finalized, Larsa was awarded half of Scottie’s retirement funds after it was deemed community property.

Following that, she went on to date men who were more than a decade younger than her. She first had a scandalous relationship with Malik Yao, who was called out by his wife for infidelity. Then she dated Marcus Jordan, the son of Scottie’s former teammate, Michael Jordan, in 2022.

During their on-and-off relationship from 2022 to 2024, there were talks of marriage between Jordan and Pippen. However, the two never made it to the altar, nor did they get engaged.