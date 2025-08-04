‘Can Anything Be Reversed’: Larsa Pippen’s Old Photo with Scottie Goes Viral After Fans Zoomed In and Accuse Her of Butchering Her Natural Look

Larsa Pippen is “unrecognizable” to X users, stunned by the evolution of her appearance. Countless people on the social app are now convinced that she was flawless at laying eyes on a photo of her from 1999.

The image that has hundreds of people talking shows the socialite wrapped in ex-husband Scottie Pippen’s arms. The former couple was married for 19 years when they divorced in 2021. They are parents to Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia.

Larsa Pippen fans pick apart her beauty as throwback photo reveals how much her appearance has changed. Photo: Larsapippen/Instagram.

Just like her love life, it appears as though Larsa’s face has undergone a number of changes since the booed-up snapshot occurred. Her affinity for dark hair with golden-blond highlights, thick eyebrows, and a nude lip has remained, but social critics have a lengthy list of comments that suggest alleged plastic surgery procedures completely altered her beauty.

A stunned commenter exclaimed, “Wow! She was so GORGEOUS,” in the reactions to the X post. Several others were distracted by what meets the eye. A second person shared, “Larsa looks better before all the filler and surgeries. She has a unique beauty. Now she looks like any Instagram model.”

Larsa and Scottie Pippen 1999 #RHOM pic.twitter.com/6MzyV6QIdp — Kimberly Bryant Stan (@KimBryantStan) July 31, 2025

“The self hate must be so strong, I can’t believe she butchered all that natural beauty!” remarked a third user. Someone else described the “Real Housewives of Miami” O.G. as looking “awful” with a “blown up face and body” as they questioned, “Can anything be reversed?”

Las Vegas plastic surgeon Dr. Christopher Costa, who has never worked with the star, told the U.S. Sun in June the head-to-toe transformation may have included “lipo to the torso, possibly paired with a BBL…the nose shows signs of prior rhinoplasty…lip fillers…giving her that contoured, high-glam, almost doll-like aesthetic.”

A fourth comment read, “I’m in the minority here. For this picture to be taken almost 30 years ago I would say she looks better now even as a older woman. She looks pretty basic here. She looks more exotic now.”

Larsa, though, is unbothered by what others make of her appearance. In a US Weekly interview from 2022, she said, “I feel pretty good about my body, and I feel pretty good about, you know, where I am today.”

Her younger looks, though, have been a hit on the dating scene. The reality TV personality dated Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan’s son, for two years, and is currently in a relationship with former international basketball player Jeff Coby.