‘Ya’ll are Weird for This’: Simone Biles Exposes ‘Disturbing’ Texts She Received About Her Former Team Doctor Larry Nassar and Criticism of Her Husband Jonathan Owens

Trolls often look for reasons to harass Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles about everything from her marriage to NFL star Jonathan Owens to an extremely traumatic experience from her past.

Over the weekend, Biles, 28, shared a screenshot of vicious text messages she recently received following her public outcry against her former team doctor Larry Nassar, who eventually pleaded guilty to charges related to the possession of child imagery and the abuse of minors, receiving a life sentence without parole after convictions in multiple state and federal cases.

Simone Biles reveals she was sent explicit text criticizing her marriage and her past with Larry Nassar. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Biles, 28, was among the hundreds of girls and women victimized by the United States women’s national gymnastics team doctor from 1996 to 2014.

The unknown sender asked Biles if she was one of Nassar’s victims and demanded the Houston-raised athlete stop reacting online to criticism about her marriage to the Chicago Bears player.

“Also don’t go on the internet talking criticism from strangers about your husband or marriage. It shows how young and immature you really are damaged goods,” the message concluded.

Biles added an Instagram Story caption directed at her followers to the screenshot of the two-part text. “Hope y’all are having a better day than me. These are the texts I receive from random a– numbers. [By the way,] y’all are f—– weird for this.”

Disturbing text Simone Biles recently received. (Photo: @simonebiles/Instagram Story)

Biles’s use of her social media account to reveal an example of the personal attacks randomly sent to her phone sparked varied responses on the internet.

Lipstick Alley posters were more sympathetic towards Biles. For instance, someone expressed, “Aw, Simone. I am sorry you have to deal with this. Keep enjoying your life and being an inspiration to us all!”

Another supportive response read, “How disturbing. The way people think it’s ok to harass celebrities will always be weird to me.”

“Disgusting. I can’t believe crazies got her [number] to send these unhinged messages. I think she needs to go to the police with that, because that is horrible. No one celeb or athlete should have to deal with that level of harassment,” a poster suggested.

A few people advised the Olympian to get a phone number for work that’s separate from her personal, hinting that she may know the unknown sender.

“These aren’t Randoms these are people that know her. She can sold this real fast by having 2 phone numbers. One for friends and family and one for everything else. If she starts getting message on F&F number it’s someone she knows.”

Another said, “Probably one of her ex teammates.“

Biles previously opened up about her childhood trauma in remarks posted to X in January 2018.

“Most of you know me as a happy, giggly, and energetic girl,” she began her message. “But lately… I’ve felt a bit broken, and the more I try to shut off the voice in my head, the louder it screams. I am not afraid to tell my story anymore,” she tweeted.

In 2019, Biles also slammed the United States of America Gymnastics governing body and United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee for not protecting Nassar’s survivors.

“The more I learn, the more I hurt. USAG failed us. USOC failed us. Many failed us. And they continue to fail us. Real and actual change isn’t easy, but it’s clear there’s a lot more work that needs to be done,” Biles tweeted.

The more I learn, the more I hurt. USAG failed us. USOC failed us. Many failed us. And they continue to fail us. Real and actual change isn’t easy but it’s clear there’s a lot more work that needs to be done.https://t.co/owRBFtacfn — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 5, 2019

In addition, the most decorated American Olympic gymnast in history addressed it further in her “Simone Vs. Herself” Facebook Watch docuseries in 2024.

Biles explained the debilitating stress she felt from the ordeal by admitting, “Sleeping was basically better than offing myself. It was my way to escape reality. Sleeping was the closest thing to death for me at that point.”

While Biles felt the need to expose hateful messages sent to her over the Nassar scandal, the 4-foot-8 athletic superstar also took time to highlight her husband on her Instagram Story with a picture of the two embracing.

Biles’ Instagram account is filled with photos and videos of the pair, including images from their honeymoon vacation in South Africa in February 2025. They waited to celebrate their nuptials until the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris ended.

After meeting through the Raya dating app, Biles and Owens tied the knot on April 22, 2023. The professional football player faced scrutiny for claiming he was “the catch” in their relationship during an interview on “The Pivot” podcast.

Biles came to Owens’ defense as the internet dragged the NFL safety. On the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the 11-time Olympic medal winner responded, “He never said I wasn’t a catch. He said he was a catch. Because he is! I’ve never met a man like him.”